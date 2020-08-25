State senator who participated in special session last week tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Reeves said in a statement Tuesday that he began experiencing mild symptoms on Monday and went to get a COVID-19 test, which came back positive. He has been self-quarantining.

“I look forward to getting back to work and representing the constituents of the 17th District,” he wrote.

It’s unclear when he may have become infected and by whom.

The Senate began meeting in person at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond on Aug. 18 as part of a special session. It adjourned Thursday.

All 40 of the senators have been in attendance, as well as numerous Senate staff members. Senators have been spaced out in a room at tables with numerous bottles of hand sanitizer.

Senators have been wearing face coverings, although some of them, including Reeves, have been not wearing them as often as they had when the Senate previously met earlier this summer in person to vote on some legislation.