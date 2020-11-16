State study recommends changes to combat rising costs of Children's Services Act

Virginia law does not require the office to regularly monitor local CSA programs and only allows it to step in when a program is noncompliant. Audits are completed every three years but do not assess the effectiveness of local programs. According to JLARC, some local programs view CSA as a funding source, rather than as a comprehensive planning tool for at-risk children as the legislation intended.

JLARC recommended requiring the Office of Children’s Services to actively monitor and work with local programs to improve their performance and outcomes.

One focus could be the localities' use of so-called nonmandated funds. Children served by CSA are categorized into mandated and nonmandated populations. The state and localities are required to pay in full for the services for children in the former category, who include foster children, children at risk of being placed in foster care, and students with disabilities in private special education day schools.

Localities can choose to serve nonmandated children, who often have similar issues but present less severe risks. According to JLARC’s study, nearly half of Virginia’s localities choose not to provide nonmandated services — most of them smaller, rural localities that cannot afford the local match required by the state.