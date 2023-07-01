Thomas Jefferson would be satisfied, as will countless Virginians.

Almost 250 years after the United States founding father purchased Natural Bridge from King George III of Great Britain, the 215-foot-tall limestone gorge has officially found its way into the public trust, as Jefferson believed it should.

The property has been managed as a Virginia State Park since 2016, but in mid-June the deed for Natural Bridge and the 1,530 acres surrounding it officially changed hands from the Trust for Public Land to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Located in Rockbridge County, Natural Bridge is a National Historic Landmark treasured by many. However, it was unsuccessfully put up for sale in 2007 and nearly went to auction a decade ago before health care executive Tom Clarke, the Commonwealth, the Trust for Public Land and other partners stepped in.

Going forward, the state's ownership will protect public access to Natural Bridge in perpetuity, according to a June 30 Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation press release.

"Now Virginians, and people all over the world who are captivated by the Natural Bridge, can rest assured that this natural wonder will forever be accessible to them as a Virginia State Park," said Virginia State Parks Director Melissa Baker in the June 30 press release.

The park's master plan calls for improvements now that Natural Bridge is in the state's hands. Among those improvements is the Virginia Department of Transportation's recommendation to move Route 11, which currently crosses over the bridge.

In the June 30 press release, Kent Whitehead, regional director of land protection for Trust for Public Land, expressed satisfaction about transferring the property to the Commonwealth for permanent stewardship.

“Although Natural Bridge has been open to the public for decades, until the conservation community stepped in, that public access was not guaranteed, and the surrounding land could have been subdivided and sold. TPL is proud to have played a role with other organizations and the Commonwealth in permanently protecting this iconic landscape for future generations," Whitehead said in the release.