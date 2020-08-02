Statewide COVID-19 cases up by 981; double digit increases in Roanoke, Roanoke Co.

Coronavirus cases statewide increased by 981 from Friday to Saturday, according to the Virginia Health Department.
The state total now stands at 91,782. The highest jump from Friday in the region is in the city of Roanoke, where 47 new cases were reported.
Most other localities in the region reported no more than a handful of new cases from Friday to Saturday.
Statewide, hospitalizations increased by 45 to 7,955 and deaths increased by 3 to 2,218.
For more information, go to https://www.vdh.virginia.gov.
