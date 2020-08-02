You have permission to edit this article.
Statewide COVID-19 cases up by 981; double digit increases in Roanoke, Roanoke Co.
Statewide COVID-19 cases up by 981; double digit increases in Roanoke, Roanoke Co.

COVID-19

Coronavirus cases statewide increased by 981 from Friday to Saturday, according to the Virginia Health Department.

The state total now stands at 91,782. The highest jump from Friday in the region is in the city of Roanoke, where 47 new cases were reported.

Most other localities in the region reported no more than a handful of new cases from Friday to Saturday.

Statewide, hospitalizations increased by 45 to 7,955 and deaths increased by 3 to 2,218.

For more information, go to https://www.vdh.virginia.gov.

Sunday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 981 to 91,782

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 45 to 7,955

Statewide deaths: Up 3 to 2,218

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 56*

Bath County: 4*

Bedford County: Up 6 to 299

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 48

Botetourt County: Up 3 to 188

Covington: 12

Craig County: 16

Floyd County: Up 4 to 37

Franklin County: Up 4 to 160

Giles County: 23

Lexington: Up 3 to 32

Lynchburg: Up 19 to 459

Montgomery County: Up 5 to 280

Pulaski County: 74*

Radford: 26

Roanoke: Up 42 to 903

Roanoke County: Up 10 to 447

Rockbridge County: Up 2 to 68

Salem: Up 7 to 138

Wythe County: Up 3 to 105

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.

Concerned about COVID-19?

