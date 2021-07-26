Steppin' Out: 'Excited to come back'

BLACKSBURG — More details have been unveiled about this year’s Steppin’ Out festival, which will make a return next month after it was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“We’re excited to come back and are excited to have everybody downtown,” said Amelia Tuckwiller, event coordinator for Steppin’ Out organizer Downtown Blacksburg Inc. “I think it’s important to not only come back, but also celebrate this milestone.”

Steppin’ Out will take place on Aug. 6 and 7 and the return of the festival will mark the event’s 40th anniversary.

Tuckwiller said among the factors that helped DBI feel more comfortable about moving forward with the event this year were the ongoing rollout of the vaccines and the easing of some restrictions since the end of spring.

Steppin’ Out is one of Blacksburg’s annual marquee events.

In its recent announcement, DBI highlighted the expected presence of over 200 vendors and more than 30 bands and community performers for this year’s festival.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Among those who usually apply for a spot at the festival are arts and crafts and food vendors and a number of community organizations.