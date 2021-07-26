Steppin' Out: 'Excited to come back'

BLACKSBURG — More details have been unveiled about this year’s Steppin’ Out festival, which will make a return next month after it was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
“We’re excited to come back and are excited to have everybody downtown,” said Amelia Tuckwiller, event coordinator for Steppin’ Out organizer Downtown Blacksburg Inc. “I think it’s important to not only come back, but also celebrate this milestone.”
Steppin’ Out will take place on Aug. 6 and 7 and the return of the festival will mark the event’s 40th anniversary.
Tuckwiller said among the factors that helped DBI feel more comfortable about moving forward with the event this year were the ongoing rollout of the vaccines and the easing of some restrictions since the end of spring.
Steppin’ Out is one of Blacksburg’s annual marquee events.
In its recent announcement, DBI highlighted the expected presence of over 200 vendors and more than 30 bands and community performers for this year’s festival.
Among those who usually apply for a spot at the festival are arts and crafts and food vendors and a number of community organizations.
Bands will come from the region and as far as Atlanta. The live music is slated to start on the afternoon of Aug. 6 and will go until 11 p.m. on that day.
Among the acts DBI highlighted are Blacksburg’s own acclaimed steel drum orchestra PanJammers, who will kick off the main stage performances on the morning of Aug. 7.
Touring acts DBI highlighted include jam-alt rock band Kendall Street Company from Charlottesville, funk-pop-rock band Hedonistas from Atlanta and singer-songwriter Grace Campbell from Princeton, West Virginia.
DBI said festival goers should expect a range of musical genres, including funk, soul, rock, pop, jazz, jam, Americana, folk and blues.
“After a tough year of pandemic lockdown and uncertainty, we’re stoked to bring back this treasured community event,” said Eve Yee, founder of Rock the Blocks LLC, which is curating the lineup.
Yee highlighted other regional acts such as the Music Road Co, Jared Stout Band, Smokestack Lightnin’ Blues Band, Seph Custer and the Jugbusters.
DBI also listed ballet, belly dancing and the martial art Tae Kwon Do as among the kinds of performances slated to occur on the community stage located in the National Bank of Blacksburg parking lot.