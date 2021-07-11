Sticky days of thunderstorm lottery this week

As is often the case in mid-July the atmospheric pattern over the United States has ground to near-halt. Our region will be stuck in warm to hot, but not extremely hot, temperatures with uncomfortable humidity and scattered hit-or-miss thunderstorms this week.

The most intense heat dome high pressure system remains over the West, more to the Southwest rather than the Pacific Northwest, with Las Vegas setting an all-time record high of 117 this weekend and daily temperatures near 130 in Death Valley. Meanwhile, low-pressure troughiness in the central U.S. is leading to rounds of storms in the Midwest and overall pretty mild temperatures for this time year.

We'll be stuck between this trough and high pressure off the Southeast cost, which will lead to a southwest wind flow aloft bringing in Gulf of Mexico moisture. Between some disturbances shooting out of the central U.S. trough and the thick humidity lifted by daytime heating, there will periods showers and storms this week, a little more numerous at times but generally pretty scattered. You may get an inch while your neighbor down the road gets sprinkles, or vice-versa -- pretty much what we expect in mid-July.