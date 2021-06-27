Sticky-stormy heat returns for Roanoke area, but worse in Pacific Northwest (heat) & Southeast U.S. coast (tropical system)

The break from heat and humidity -- and resulting scattered afternoon storms -- is over for our region, for now. There is some hope we'll get another break by the Fourth of July.
Highs in the lower 90s are expected for the Roanoke Valley and points south and east over the next two or three days, with highs well into the 80s to the west.
There were some showers and storms around on Sunday afternoon. Some of you got downpours -- many parts of the Roanoke Valley did -- while some others got not a drop. Typical summer stuff. There'll be more showers and storms in the week ahead, especially the latter half of the week.
However hot it gets here, it will pale in comparison to what is happening in the Pacific Northwest, where an intense high pressure system is bringing a historic heat wave. Many locations inland from the coast in Washington, Oregon and northern California have and will top 110 degrees -- Portland did for an all-time record high on Sunday. Seattle's all-time record high of 103 has a very good chance of being topped if not crushed on Monday as 105 to 108 is expected. (Also extends into southwest Canada where Lytton, British Columbia, reported the nation's highest temperature on record Sunday of at least 114 degrees).
The silver lining is that this will be a relatively short burst of extreme heat in a region that often has 70s highs this time of year -- and therefore many lack air conditioning. It will be cooling considerably by midweek as the high shifts.
Showers and storms appear likely to dwindle a bit over our region, probably not go away entirely, as high pressure builds over in the first half of the week, which will allow the hot high temperatures and cap the atmosphere somewhat for convection. Still, when it's this hot and sticky, with our terrain influences, there are usually at least a few pop-up afternoon showers and storms.
The presence of strong high pressure in the northwest U.S. will help drive a late week cold front southeastward, ramping up the coverage of showers and storms ahead of it. There is hope that this will bring a cooler, drier Fourth of July, but it has to get past us and not hang up, somewhat uncertain at this time.
One more item of interest about this week's weather is a low-pressure off the Southeast coast, headed westward, that the National Hurricane Center gives a 50-50 chance of becoming a tropical depression before making landfall in South Carolina or Georgia by Monday evening. If you are headed to the coast, be aware that the surf could pick up with some squally rain as this moves ashore. For our region, it will probably just fold into the overall moisture increase contributing to showers and storms, especially by mid to late week.
