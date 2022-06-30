 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sticky-stormy is back just in time for Fourth of July weekend

Sunlit cumulus clouds

Sunlit towering cumulus clouds graced the skies over the Roanoke Valley near sundown on June 29, 2022 -- a much calmer, prettier scene than exactly 10 years earlier, when the derecho was roaring through the region in 100+ heat. Heat and humidity are slowly building into the weekend, with some of the cumulus clouds likely to tower a little more and grow into showers and thunderstorms.

 Kevin Myatt

So far, the Roanoke and New River valleys have done a pretty good job of staying out of a prolonged heat wave, with short spikes of heat in June broken by periods of somewhat cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

But it is still summer, and heat and humidity are building anew, which, along with a stalling cold front, will bring back sticky days and periods of showers and thunderstorms through the Fourth of July weekend and likely past the holiday itself.

To be clear, it will not be raining constantly all weekend or on Monday, the actual holiday, but any outdoor activities should be planned with the idea that getting inside away from lightning or downpours may be needed at any time.

The best chance for longer periods of rain and/or thunderstorms would be Saturday night and Sunday, when a cold front trying to move in from the northwest will be closest to us as high temperatures approach or exceed 90 and dew points are back near 70. Most though maybe not all locations in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys will probably see at least some rain during that time.

Much of Virginia from Roanoke southward has been slipping into the "abnormally dry" level on the U.S Drought Monitor, so there are plenty of folks with gardens or larger agricultural interests who may see any rain that falls as welcome, even if it disrupts someone's Fourth of July festivities a little. It does not appear, however, that widespread significant rainfall is on tap, but spotty rainfall that could be an inch in some spots and a tenth or less for others.

The front may move past us for a short time with somewhat drier air moving in. That could actually happen on the Fourth of July itself, maybe providing a window for fireworks.

But we are in the mid-summer front-stalling season, when it gets harder to push a front all the way through our region with refreshing cooler, drier air. This front will likely retreat northward next week, keeping us in hot, sticky air with periods of thunderstorms.

Summer is upon us. Expect some natural fireworks at times this weekend.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

