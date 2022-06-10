Sticky-stormy pattern returns over weekend, downright hot next week for Roanoke area

Thursday brought refreshingly low humidity on cool breezes, with a sunny, warm but not hot afternoon. Weather on this Friday will not be much different, perhaps a touch warmer, but the pattern is shifting to one that will be hot, sticky and stormy at times next week.

First, an upper-level disturbance approaching from the west will bring showers and storms on Saturday. This will not be an all-day rain anywhere, and some spots might get missed, but most will get at least a little wet with a few heavier downpours possible. Moisture will not yet be too thick so don't expect widespread torrential rain in our region.

Into next week, strong high pressure builds to our west, igniting a heat wave over much of the South that could push temperatures above 100 in several locations. We will be on the eastern edges of the high, with more of a northwest flow aloft atop increasingly hot and humid air.

High temperatures will likely top 90 by Monday and Tuesday from the Roanoke Valley south and east, and be in the 80s most spots to the west, with dew points rising well into the 60s to near 70. The northwest flow aloft around the high pressure system will bring periodic disturbances and weak cold fronts that will trigger rounds of storms, perhaps some squall-lines or mesoscale convective systems (i.e. large storm clusters) moving in from the Ohio Valley at times.

From this distance, it's impossible to time when these storm clusters may arrive or project how strong they might be. Some people obviously get nervous about northwest-to-southeast moving strong storm clusters during hot weather given the powerful derecho in our region 10 years ago this month (June 29), but the vast majority of squall lines and storm clusters moving in such a manner do not meet the qualifications of a derecho, though many produce at least sporadic gusty winds. There have been summers in which we seem to have frequent squall lines moving in from the Ohio Valley, but they have been relatively uncommon in a few previous summers.

