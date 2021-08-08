 Skip to main content
Sticky-stormy returns in week ahead, but no widespread rainfall expected
Sticky-stormy returns in week ahead, but no widespread rainfall expected

Summer cumulus clouds

Cumulus-dotted skies, like this one from Sunday at Smart View Recreation Area on the Blue Ridge Parkway along the Floyd-Franklin county line, will be the rule this week as temperatures and humidity increase, with some of those cumulus clouds blossoming into scattered thunderstorms.

 Kevin Myatt

The last week brought cooler than normal temperatures and low humidity, but, partly because of the low humidity, failed to deliver on what looked like three chances for meaningful rain at week's start.

The third system delivered widespread 1- to 2-inch amounts over much of the eastern half of the state on Saturday and additional rain with afternoon storms west of Interstate 77 moving southeast toward Greensboro, North Carolina, but pretty much skipped most of the Roanoke and New River valleys. The region as a whole remains in light to moderate drought.

We're moving back to hot and sticky in the week ahead as high pressure builds overhead. We'll see high temperatures in the low to mid 90s in the Roanoke Valley and lower elevations to the south and east, with mid 80s to near 90 and most sub-3,000-foot elevations to the west.

Moisture levels will grow stickier as the week continues, and each day's heating plus terrain effects and often almost imperceptible atmospheric disturbances and boundaries (wind outflow from the previous day's storms for instance) will trigger scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. It will again be a situation where a few spots get absolutely dumped on — an inch or 2, maybe 3 in an isolated patch — along with frequent lightning, gusty winds and possibly small hail in the strongest storms. Meanwhile, most everybody else will maybe see a dark cloud on the horizon or hear a rumble or two of thunder and get sprinkles or nothing.

The spotty storms may be helpful for someone's dry garden, if they don't get too carried away with wind or hail, but this is not the way to break a regionally dry situation bordering on outright drought.

One answer for that would be a tropical system, and the tropics are starting to heat up again, with a couple of Atlantic disturbances to watch,  given a moderate chance of becoming at least a depressions.These systems' ultimate movement relative to the U.S. is still unknown, as is their ultimate intensity.

Depending on a tropical system is a risky way to wish away a drought — 1 to 3 inches of rain would be helpful, 6 to 8 would still be a flooding disaster even with prior dryness. And that's not even to mention some section of the coast getting damage. To emphasize, at this point in time, there is no reasonable expectation of a tropical system affecting us anytime soon.

This week's best hope of a little bit more widespread rainfall will come late in the week as a cold front approaches, which could focus the moisture a little better and trigger somewhat more widespread showers and storms. The front will also pull the temperatures back a few degrees by the weekend and early next week.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

