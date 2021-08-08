Sticky-stormy returns in week ahead, but no widespread rainfall expected

The last week brought cooler than normal temperatures and low humidity, but, partly because of the low humidity, failed to deliver on what looked like three chances for meaningful rain at week's start.

The third system delivered widespread 1- to 2-inch amounts over much of the eastern half of the state on Saturday and additional rain with afternoon storms west of Interstate 77 moving southeast toward Greensboro, North Carolina, but pretty much skipped most of the Roanoke and New River valleys. The region as a whole remains in light to moderate drought.

We're moving back to hot and sticky in the week ahead as high pressure builds overhead. We'll see high temperatures in the low to mid 90s in the Roanoke Valley and lower elevations to the south and east, with mid 80s to near 90 and most sub-3,000-foot elevations to the west.