Sticky-stormy week ahead as SW Va is again on eastern rim of "Ring of Fire"

The sunset illuminates towering cumulus clouds seen from the Raleigh Court neighborhood on Thursday, June 16, in Roanoke. Daytime heating and humidity are likely to raise similar cloud structures, leading to storms at times, this week, along with additional storms moving southeastward from the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region.

 SCOTT P. YATES, The Roanoke Times

We will not be spared heat this week, but we will be spared the worst of the heat. Similarly, we will not be spared storms this week, though we will not be in the core zones for the worst severe storm potential.

While some Northern Plains and Upper Midwest areas will rate a level of two higher for severe storm potential this week, with a bit more certainty of seeing damaging winds or even a few tornadoes, some clusters of storms will move southeast out of those regions toward western Virginia, either moving through intact or having remnant outflow fire new storms as it interacts with upper 80s-mid 90s temperatures and sticky dew points approaching 70.

Storms may also just pop up an any time during the day from the heat, humidity and terrain effects. Any storm has the potential for gusty winds capable of damaging trees and power lines, hail or heavy downpours. These effects probably will not be widespread in our region -- rain amounts will be splotchy, some areas continuing to be pretty dry while others get a quick inch or 2 -- but there will be the likelihood of storms happening just about every day this week somewhere in or near the Roanoke and New River valleys.

This is all due to our position relative to the core of the heat dome high pressure system that will be sizzling the Mississippi River valley to our west with daily highs near or above 100 degrees. We're just close enough to that to see some 90s temperatures with daytime heating, unless prematurely interrupted by storms, but far enough away that the clockwise flow around the high will be bringing storm clusters from and remnants of storm clusters southeastward from the north-central U.S.

Once again, with respect to my fellow native Arkie Johnny Cash and his Virginia-born wife June Carter Cash, we are in the "Ring of Fire" pattern this week, with storminess circling the extremely hot, extremely dry core of high pressure to our west.

Considering that many locations in our region are pretty dry, getting some rain is not entirely unwelcome, but it doesn't appear it will happen evenly spread over a wide region, so some places may see minor flooding while others get only a few brief showers at the rim of stronger storms this week.

By late week, a more organized cold front will push through, enhancing the chance of rain and storms as it pushes through, then bringing somewhat cooler temperatures with highs retreating back into the 70s and 80s.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

At least six hikers killed during glacier collapse in Italy

