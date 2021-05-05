Storms leave trail of damage across region, 1 death in Amherst County

A line of severe thunderstorms moved quickly across western and central Virginia on Tuesday afternoon, toppling trees and power lines and resulting in the death of one person.

Sam Bryant, Amherst County's director of public safety, confirmed the storm-related death of a 34-year-old man in the Monroe community. The victim, Bryant said, was loading a lawnmower in an enclosed trailer when a tree fell on him. He said authorities have not disclosed the victim's name as they are notifying the family, and the incident remains under investigation.

Bryant said emergency service workers responded to numerous reports of damage, including two incidents involving trees and vehicles — one on U.S. 29 near Ambriar Plaza shopping center and the other in the Virginia 130 corridor. Minor and moderate injuries were reported.

In Bedford County, damage was reported to houses, trees and power lines across the county, according to Chief Jack Jones, of the Bedford County Fire and Rescue department.

One mobile home in Robincrest Trailer Park along U.S. 460 West in Bedford County had its side damaged by straight-line winds that accompanied the storm, Jones said in an email. No one was home at the time.

Another trailer in the same neighborhood was blown off its foundation, he said.