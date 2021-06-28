Stream crossings continue to muddy the waters for Mountain Valley Pipeline

Whatever method builders of the Mountain Valley Pipeline use to get from one side of a waterbody to another — either a trench dug along the bottom or a tunnel bored below — it won’t be happening anytime soon.
The latest delay came Monday, when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it will extend to Dec. 31 a deadline for state regulators to decide if digging trenches will pose an unacceptable risk to the streams and wetlands of Southwest Virginia.
Earlier this year, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality sought a postponement from July 2, which it said would not allow enough time for a water quality certification that requires detailed analysis and public comment.
Mountain Valley is seeking approval for about 150 open-cut crossings in Virginia, which entail temporarily damming a waterway, digging a trench along the exposed bottom, burying the 42-inch diameter pipe and then restoring the water flow.
“This extension was absolutely essential — and we hope it will be sufficient — for Virginia regulators to thoroughly review the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s impacts on individual Virginia waters,” said Peter Anderson, Virginia policy director for Appalachian Voices.
The joint venture building the natural gas pipeline also “fully supports” the deadline extension, spokeswoman Natalie Cox said Monday.
Since it began work on the 303-mile pipeline though West Virginia and the New River and Roanoke valleys, Mountain Valley has encountered repeated problems with erosion and sedimentation. That has led to lawsuits by environmental groups and delays in a construction project that was supposed to be done by late 2018.
In a May conference call, executives for the pipeline’s lead partner said they plan to have nearly all of the construction done by September. That will provide time to obtain approvals for water body crossings in order to complete the project by next summer, the company says.
Meanwhile, it remained unclear Monday whether Virginia would require a separate water quality certification for boring under the nearly 100 waterbodies that will not crossed using the open-cut method.
Final approval for that plan rests with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. In May, FERC asked DEQ if it wanted to weigh in on the borings before a decision was made at the federal level.
Melanie Davenport, director of water permitting for DEQ, responded by saying that was a question for FERC, not the state. Virginia already issued a water quality certification for Mountain Valley in 2017, as the precursor to a federal plan that was later thrown out by the federal appeals court.
Mountain Valley then submitted a two-part proposal: conduct some of the crossings by open-cut, and the rest by boring. While Virginia has said it will consider a water quality certification for digging trenches through streams, Davenport made no such assurance for the borings.
“If FERC approves the requested amendment [to bore under streams] then the 2017 Certification covers the approved changes,” Davenport wrote in a letter filed late Friday to the commission’s online docket.
Pipeline opponents say Mountain Valley’s dismal environmental record — more than 300 violations of erosion control measures — has made it a regulatory “hot potato” that is being passed from state to federal agencies.
“Through years of construction false starts, MVP has proven that its blasting and burrowing up to the bounds of stream crossings wreaks irreparable sedimentation and other destruction upon our pristine streams, wetlands and groundwater, further endangering fragile aquatic and other species,” Roberta Bondurant, co-chair of the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights, said in a statement Monday.
“The callous disregard of two Virginia administrations and their assent to sacrifice communities in the path of MVP across Southwest Virginia cannot stand,” she said.
When it began construction of the natural gas pipeline, Mountain Valley said it would conduct most of the stream crossings by the open-cut method. At the time, opponents criticized the company for not considering boring, which is generally seen as less environmentally harmful, Todd Normane, an attorney for Mountain Valley, wrote in a June 9 letter to DEQ.
Now that the company is proposing boring under some water bodies, the same critics “seek to erect imaginary legal hurdles” by arguing that Virginia should conduct a second water quality certification process, Normane wrote.
The Clean Water Act requires a state certification for any project that may result in the discharge of sediment. But that applies only to new applications for a permit, the letter stated, not an amendment for minor changes such as the one Mountain Valley is seeking.
David Sligh of Wild Virginia conceded that he and others have previously called for Mountain Valley to consider borings as a more responsible way for a huge pipeline to cross a clean-running mountain stream.
“But the potential comparative benefits of trenchless crossings do not mean the company enjoys free rein to tunnel as it sees fit,” he wrote in a June 21 letter to DEQ, urging the agency to conduct a water quality certification.
As for the Army Corps’ decision to give the state more time to review the open-cut crossings, Sligh said Monday that it was reasonable — while raising questions about the final outcome.
"Whether by design or not, this decision seems to accommodate the pipeline builder's schedule in preference to that set by the law for protecting our resources and communities,” he said.