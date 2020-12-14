Stream restoration aims to reduce water pollution

Work to rehabilitate eroded Roanoke Valley streams continues incrementally, aiming to improve the quality of impaired waterways feeding into the Roanoke River.
Restoration began this month in Vinton along 1,000 feet of embankment on Wolf Creek at Goode Park, said Roanoke County Engineer David Henderson.
“If you protect the tributaries, you’re going to protect the river,” Henderson said.
Part of Wolf Creek is dammed while a specialized excavator on the muddy streambed grades gentler slopes along the banks and a pump temporarily redirects the flow of water further downstream.
“Streams that don’t meet the state water quality standards are listed as impaired,” Henderson said. “In the Roanoke Valley, the Roanoke River and its tributaries are listed as being impaired due to too much sediment.”
Too much sediment in waterways is caused by excess erosion and increased stormwater runoff flowing from developed areas with impervious surfaces, Henderson said.
“As you put down more pavement, those are areas that when they were natural would act like a sponge, and they would collect water and slow it down and it would flow through the ground,” Henderson said. “As you have more development, you have more water that is more quickly delivered to your natural streams, and that will create additional erosion.”
Excess sediment in streams causes flows of muddy water during rainfall, and an unfavorable habitat for freshwater creatures living in the polluted waterways, including the federally endangered Roanoke logperch.
“Where we have excess erosion occurring on the streambanks, if we try to reengineer them to return them to a more natural state, it cuts down some of the sediment load that ends up within the streams,” Henderson said.
By fixing the streambanks using methods like slope grading, strategically placing boulders and planting thick vegetative buffer zones, sediment pollution can be reduced and better habitat is created for wildlife.
“The intent is to improve the habitat,” Henderson said. “We hope over time that the habitat is improved.”
Roanoke County has done similar stream restoration projects at Mud Lick Creek in Garst Mill Park, at Glade Creek in Vinyard Park and at Murray Run near Ogden Road, where Henderson said erosion was encroaching toward an apartment building. Roanoke has also performed stream restoration work, including an ongoing project along Glade Creek, just downstream from Vinyard Park.
“It’s really more than what the county’s doing,” Henderson said. “It’s being done across the state as part of the water quality requirements that localities are trying to meet.”
The projects are supported by funds from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, which provides half the cost of design and construction. For Wolf Creek restoration at Goode Park, the project cost is about $600,000, split between the state and county, with the regional-based Freese and Nichols as the contractor, Henderson said.
“We hope to be complete in probably, I’ll say late winter,” Henderson said of the Wolf Creek project. “Then there’ll probably be some cleanup work that’ll have to take place in the spring.”
Restoration work is presently focused along creeks under county ownership at parks, but Roanoke River tributaries on private land will eventually be looked at for rehabilitation too, presenting the challenge of acquiring right-of-way easements from landowners, Henderson said. But that challenge is too far downstream to worry about now.
“It’s a very long-term project,” Henderson said. “Right now we’re still early in the process.”
Given a limited pool of funds to draw from, Roanoke County’s current schedule for streambank restoration projects is once every three years. While the pace is slow and progress is incremental, each completed project helps improve the quality of water flowing into the Roanoke River.
“I kind of think of it as a journey that you’re never going to reach your destination,” Henderson said. “I can’t say we’ll ever reach the destination, it’s just something we’ll always be working on.”
