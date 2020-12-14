Stream restoration aims to reduce water pollution

The projects are supported by funds from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, which provides half the cost of design and construction. For Wolf Creek restoration at Goode Park, the project cost is about $600,000, split between the state and county, with the regional-based Freese and Nichols as the contractor, Henderson said.

“We hope to be complete in probably, I’ll say late winter,” Henderson said of the Wolf Creek project. “Then there’ll probably be some cleanup work that’ll have to take place in the spring.”

Restoration work is presently focused along creeks under county ownership at parks, but Roanoke River tributaries on private land will eventually be looked at for rehabilitation too, presenting the challenge of acquiring right-of-way easements from landowners, Henderson said. But that challenge is too far downstream to worry about now.

“It’s a very long-term project,” Henderson said. “Right now we’re still early in the process.”

Given a limited pool of funds to draw from, Roanoke County’s current schedule for streambank restoration projects is once every three years. While the pace is slow and progress is incremental, each completed project helps improve the quality of water flowing into the Roanoke River.

“I kind of think of it as a journey that you’re never going to reach your destination,” Henderson said. “I can’t say we’ll ever reach the destination, it’s just something we’ll always be working on.”

