Strike continues in Pulaski County as UAW calls on Volvo to come back to bargaining

And, Davis said he wants to see a better deal for retirees, some of whom he said have little of their pension left over after paying their health insurance premiums.

There are people who’ve been working at the Dublin plant for more than 30 years who can’t afford health insurance if they retire, he said.

“You shouldn’t have to stay in there until you drop dead,” Davis said.

The company has also proposed a $3,000 to $4,000 deductible for hospital stays, Davis said, which is much too high. People can’t afford that, he added.

UAW Local President Matt Blondino posted a letter to members on Facebook this week thanking them for staying on the strike lines and criticizing Volvo for being slow to resume negotiations.

“For all of Volvo’s acknowledgement that more needs to be done and to not demonize the company, the reality is that this is the same company that cut off our health benefits,” Blondino wrote. “We have been requesting bargaining sessions. Volvo has refused to schedule these discussions. That is a sign that they want to test our mettle on the strike line.”