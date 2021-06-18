Strike continues in Pulaski County as UAW calls on Volvo to come back to bargaining

DULBIN — Workers continued to walk strike lines at Volvo Trucks North America entrances Friday.
About 2,900 UAW members walked off the job June 7 after a second tentative agreement with the company failed a ratification vote by a wide margin. Workers elected a 10-member bargaining team, and it had been negotiating with the company on a new contract. The previous five-year contract expired.
But a supermajority of members have been unhappy with two tentative agreements brought to them for approval.
UAW member Jamey Davis held his strike sign under a portable canopy beside I-81 Friday. He said he voted against both proposals.
“All companies want to make money, but we want them to share the wealth a little bit,” he said.
Davis said he’s an assembler at the plant with 24 years of service. His wife and son and also work there, and the family commutes from Wythe County for their jobs.
“I used to say I want to work at Volvo even if I have to sweep floors. They treated you good then,” he said. “But over the years … it got to where they don’t care about people.”
Davis said he wants to see a simplified pay scale that doesn’t disadvantage newer workers. Right now, he said, some have to wait years to rise to the top of the pay scale. That wasn’t true when he started at Volvo.
And, Davis said he wants to see a better deal for retirees, some of whom he said have little of their pension left over after paying their health insurance premiums.
There are people who’ve been working at the Dublin plant for more than 30 years who can’t afford health insurance if they retire, he said.
“You shouldn’t have to stay in there until you drop dead,” Davis said.
The company has also proposed a $3,000 to $4,000 deductible for hospital stays, Davis said, which is much too high. People can’t afford that, he added.
UAW Local President Matt Blondino posted a letter to members on Facebook this week thanking them for staying on the strike lines and criticizing Volvo for being slow to resume negotiations.
“For all of Volvo’s acknowledgement that more needs to be done and to not demonize the company, the reality is that this is the same company that cut off our health benefits,” Blondino wrote. “We have been requesting bargaining sessions. Volvo has refused to schedule these discussions. That is a sign that they want to test our mettle on the strike line.”
UAW pays striking workers $275 a week and helps with stopgap health insurance coverage. But some on the line said it is tough to get by on that. Many make $20 an hour or more when working.
A small number may have crossed the picket line, strikers said. A group of UAW members, some with bullhorns harangued workers leaving the plant, shouting “Scabs!” at cars speeding out of the lot. Private security guards kept watch and video recorded the strikers.
UAW International spokesman Brian Rothenberg wrote in an email that since Blondino’s letter was posted, Volvo has scheduled a bargaining session for Wednesday.
Volvo spokesman John Meis confirmed by email that the company will return to negotiations next week.
“The plant is open. We’re working on trucks that are in process and getting them into our customers’ hands,” he wrote. But we’re not in full production mode.”
Mies declined to comment on the financial impact to Volvo of the strike.
He reiterated a previous Volvo statement. The company remains committed to bargaining and believes a mutually beneficial agreement is possible.
Volvo Trucks is one of the largest private sector employers in the region, with about 3,300 employees.