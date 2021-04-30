Strike ends at Volvo Trucks in Pulaski County

One of Southwest Virginia largest private sector manufacturing employers early Friday announced it had reached a tentative agreement with the union representing some 2,900 workers who went on strike April 17.

Volvo Trucks North America announced the deal with the United Auto Workers and said heavy truck production will resume Monday. The strike ends effective 7 a.m. Friday, according to a statement from the company. No details of the tentative five-year agreement were released, and the company said it would withhold comment pending ratification by members of UAW Local 2069.

The plant beside Interstate 81 in Dublin employs approximately 3,300 people total. The company and union had been at odds over aspects of pay, benefits and work schedules, according to the UAW.

Union officials could not immediately be reached for comment, but Local 2069 announced the tentative agreement on its Facebook page early Friday and said further detail will be forthcoming.

This breaking news item will be updated.