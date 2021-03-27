Strong to severe storms possible Sunday

A cold front intruding into a warm weekend will trigger a risk of severe thunderstorms across virtually all of Virginia on Sunday.

The front will be racing fast to the east on Sunday, with a band of showers and storms, possibly even a squall line, arriving in the New River and Roanoke valleys near midday to early afternoon. With strong winds aloft and moderate instability, some of these storms may be sufficiently strong to severe to transport those strong winds aloft to the surface for damaging winds in some spots.

The storms are likely to encounter even greater instability east of the Blue Ridge, where they will arrive during the peak heating of the day in the afternoon. While damaging winds are the main risk in storms, some hail and isolated tornadoes are possible, especially over central and eastern Virginia.

Before Sunday's storms, there will be some afternoon and evening showers on this Saturday as a warm front lifts northward. Before then there will be sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Roanoke hit 79 degrees on Friday, the warmest day since Oct. 29, while Lynchburg and Danville each soared past 80 at 82 and 84, respectively, the latter being a record high for the date.