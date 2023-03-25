Strong winds had knocked out electricity for about 10,000 Appalachian Power Co. customers in the Roanoke and New River valleys Saturday evening.

Outages started around noon, Appalachian said, and were expected to increase until the winds subsided later in the night.

“We will not be able to provide accurate restoration estimates until the weather threat passes and damage assessors are able to determine the extent of damage to electrical facilities,” Appalachian said in a news release.

At about 7 p.m., Pulaski County had the most outages at 3,417. Roanoke County had 2,112, and 1,931 customers were in the dark in Montgomery County. Outages were also reported in Roanoke, Franklin County and Floyd County