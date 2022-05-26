Student empowerment focus of summit for Franklin County educators

ROCKY MOUNT — Student empowerment was the focus of a summit for roughly 170 Franklin County teachers and staff members on Wednesday and Thursday.

The summit, held at Benjamin Franklin Middle School, focused on the division's new learner-centric model, Vision 25, which outlines the qualities students should have as a result of their Franklin County Public Schools education.

"Vision 25 is about student outcomes. We want students to know how to reach out for help or network," Assistant FCPS Superintendent Suzanne Rogers told The Roanoke Times on Wednesday.

Vision 25 is made up of four pillars, each of which is in turn described by a list of specific skills and traits. For example, one of the pillars is prepared for progress. According to the Vision 25 model, a student is prepared for progress if they seek information from multiple perspectives and use what they learn to solve problems.

One of the goals of the summit was to start FCPS educators off on the same page with respect to Vision 25. Developed in 2019 as a picture of where the division should be by 2025, rollout of Vision 25 was supposed to take place in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process until recently.

Another summit goal was to examine different strategies for achieving Vision 25's desired student outcomes.

"Really what we're looking to do is look at practices or things that will help us make sure that we're allowing students a choice. It's not like you abandon what skills need to be done, it's about a method of delivery so that students have ownership," Rogers said. "...What's our traditional way of handling this? Is it going to give us those outcomes?"

An example shared on Wednesday noted that an 85% score on a math test makes it look like a student is doing well, but they could be seriously behind in one specific skill. A deeper grading report could show parents a breakdown of how their child did on different kinds of questions, providing more information about areas that need improvement.

Vision 25 emphasizes student empowerment, which is a core principle of personalized, competency-based learning, or PCBL, which was another strategy discussed at the summit on Wednesday.

At a May 9 school board meeting, a group of FCPS educators gave a presentation on Vision 25. During the meeting, Boone District representative Dawn McCray described her understanding of Vision 25 based on a visit to a York, Pennsylvania school where Vision 25-like ideas are already in action.

"It looked to me like you were incorporating more adult learning concepts into the learning environment, which just engaged kids in the learning process," McCray said. "I think the second thing that stood out was it allowed...some differentiation inside the classroom. So kids who were advanced and needed to move a little faster could do so, and kids who maybe needed more attention were receiving some of that. The last thing...[was] they deepened how they were evaluating the students so that you were getting more information as a parent, not less."

