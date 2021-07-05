Summer heat returns as Elsa likely curves east of SW Va

It's hard to get a nicer Fourth of July Weekend than that, with no rain, cool mornings and afternoons in the mid 70s to lower 80s -- some mid 80s finally on the Fourth of July itself.

Hot and increasingly sticky weather is back for the week ahead with more scattered showers and storms toward the latter half of the week. Highs will likely return to the lower 90s in the Roanoke Valley and points south and east with widespread 80s to the west.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Elsa is churning near Cuba. The current expectation is that Elsa will move toward the western side of Florida and then curve northeastward along the southeast U.S. coast Wednesday through Friday. This track taken literally would probably keep our region in some of the sinking air behind the storm, limiting rain chances, but of course there is still some chance it wiggles more west. Be aware of Elsa especially if you have coastal plans in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas or even Hampton Roads in Virginia. UPDATE 10:10PM, 7/6/2021: Elsa has been upgraded to a hurricane on Tuesday evening, just west of Florida. END UPDATE