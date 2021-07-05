Summer heat returns as Tropical Storm Elsa likely curves east of SW Va

It's hard to get a nicer Fourth of July Weekend than that, with no rain, cool mornings and afternoons in the mid 70s to lower 80s -- some mid 80s finally on the Fourth of July itself.
Hot and increasingly sticky weather is back for the week ahead with more scattered showers and storms toward the latter half of the week. Highs will likely return to the lower 90s in the Roanoke Valley and points south and east with widespread 80s to the west.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Elsa is churning near Cuba. The current expectation is that Elsa will move toward the western side of Florida and then curve northeastward along the southeast U.S. coast Wednesday through Friday, likely not achieving hurricane status. This track taken literally would probably keep our region in some of the sinking air behind the storm, limiting rain chances, but of course there is still some chance it wiggles more west. Be aware of Elsa especially if you have coastal plans in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas or even Hampton Roads in Virginia.
Elsa's track will likely be influenced by a cold front approaching from the northwest, which could kick up some showers and storms of its own. This front may not cleanly move through, stalling and washing out late week, but another behind it may arrive toward early next week. The combination of increased heat and humidity and these frontal systems will keep a chance of showers and storms in the forecast through late week and the weekend, whatever Elsa decides to do.
Speaking of rain, Blacksburg totaled 3.04 inches on Thursday with an additional 0.52 inch early Friday, causing some flooding. This was five times what Roanoke recorded, with just 0.72 at the airport. There was also a streak of heavier rain to the south and east of the Roanoke Valley. Any showers and storms later this week are likely to be spotty and streaky, not widespread.
Even with increased heat and humidity this week, the large-scale weather pattern still does not appear conducive to particularly extreme or long-lasting heat in the Eastern U.S. The "heat dome" high continues to re-establish in the West, which in turn will push occasional cold fronts down from the northwest to break the heat. Some highs in the 90s will be on tap but a push toward 100 is not expected at this time over the next 7-10 days at least.
