Sun shines just enough for record-breaking 23rd consecutive day of 90-plus temperatures at Roanoke

It started slow, not even 80 degrees by midday. But the sun finally burned through a stubborn deck of mid-level clouds and pushed Roanoke’s temperature to a history-setting mark.

With a high of 91 degrees recorded at 2:59 p.m., Thursday became the 23rd consecutive day at Roanoke with a high temperature of 90 or above, setting a new record for the longest streak of 90-degree days since the start of official weather records in 1912.

The current streak surpassed the 22-day string of 90-degree-plus days from June 23 to July 14 in 1966. No other streak of 90-degree days in Roanoke weather history has been longer than 17 days.

There was little time to spare to break the record on Thursday, as the sun did not fully appear until shortly after noon, when it was only 78 degrees, and was again hidden by clouds shortly after 4 p.m. as numerous thunderstorms approached west and south of the Roanoke Valley.

Despite the heat – or, actually, partly because of it – heavy thunderstorms have rocked the area each of the last three afternoons and evenings. These have not spread rain out evenly across the region, but many locations that were starting to turn dry have gotten needed rain.