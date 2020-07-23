Sun shines just enough for record-breaking 23rd consecutive day of 90-plus temperatures at Roanoke

It started slow, not even 80 degrees by midday. But the sun finally burned through a stubborn deck of mid-level clouds and pushed Roanoke’s temperature to a history-setting mark.
With a high of 91 degrees recorded at 2:59 p.m., Thursday became the 23rd consecutive day at Roanoke with a high temperature of 90 or above, setting a new record for the longest streak of 90-degree days since the start of official weather records in 1912.
The current streak surpassed the 22-day string of 90-degree-plus days from June 23 to July 14 in 1966. No other streak of 90-degree days in Roanoke weather history has been longer than 17 days.
There was little time to spare to break the record on Thursday, as the sun did not fully appear until shortly after noon, when it was only 78 degrees, and was again hidden by clouds shortly after 4 p.m. as numerous thunderstorms approached west and south of the Roanoke Valley.
Despite the heat – or, actually, partly because of it – heavy thunderstorms have rocked the area each of the last three afternoons and evenings. These have not spread rain out evenly across the region, but many locations that were starting to turn dry have gotten needed rain.
After seemingly being on course for the driest July on record with just 0.21 inch through the first 20 days of the month, Roanoke’s official gauge measured more than 2 inches Tuesday and Wednesday for 2.58 total for the month before any additional rain Thursday evening.
With a continued heightened risk of thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, as a weak cold front sinks southward near the region, high temperatures for the Roanoke area are expected to be in the upper 80s to near 90. So the record streak may end soon -- or continue by a narrow margin.
If the streak does make it through the weekend, hotter, drier weather with highs in the mid to upper 90s is expected to return next week, as high pressure aloft again expands its influence over our region.
So the record streak could get a lot longer if it can squeak by a couple more days.
