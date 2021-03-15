 Skip to main content
Sunday brush fire that swept through residential area in Riner under investigation
Officials are investigating the cause of a Sunday brush fire that swept through a residential area, damaging vehicles and a mobile home in Riner.

Fire crews from Riner, Christiansburg and Radford responded to reports of a fire in the 2700 block of Dry Valley Road at about 2:30 p.m., according to a news release from Montgomery County Emergency Services. They arrived to find two outbuildings, five vehicles, an RV and the exterior wall of a mobile home on fire.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control quickly, the release stated. But they remained on scene for about three hours putting out hotspots.

No injuries were reported, and the value of damages was not immediately available.

