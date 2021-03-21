 Skip to main content
Sunday COVID-19 data: State reports 1,159 new cases
Sunday COVID-19 data: State reports 1,159 new cases

COVID-19

Virginia reported 1,159 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

The new cases bring the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 604,904, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 25,792 on Sunday, an increase of 34 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 13 additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of 10,117.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the highest increase was in Roanoke County, with 28 new cases.

As of Sunday, 2 million people — or 23.9% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

The state positivity rate dropped .1% Sunday from Saturday to at 5.5%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 numbers

Statewide cases: Up 1,159 to 604,904

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 34 to 25,792

Statewide deaths: Up 13 to 10,117

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Down 2 to 1,261

Bath County: 248

Bedford County: Up 13 to 5,965

Botetourt County: Up 3 to 2,370

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 862

Covington: 563

Craig County: Up 2 to 257

Floyd County: Up 1 to 774

Franklin County: Up 6 to 3,799

Giles County: Up 1 to 1,133

Lexington: Up 1 to 1,146

Lynchburg: Up 4 to 7,032

Montgomery County: Up 13 to 8,585

Pulaski County: Up 4 to 2,406

Radford: Up 2 to 1,962

Roanoke: Up 13 to 7,861

Roanoke County: Up 28 to 7,636

Rockbridge County: Up 3 to 1,434

Salem: Up 3 to 1,946

Wythe County: Up 3 to 2,172

Source: Virginia Department of Health.

Vaccine information

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations: vaccinate.virginia.gov. This replaces the local surveys that had been used by health districts across the state.

