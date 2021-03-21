Sunday COVID-19 data: State reports 1,159 new cases

Virginia reported 1,159 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

The new cases bring the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 604,904, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 25,792 on Sunday, an increase of 34 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 13 additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of 10,117.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the highest increase was in Roanoke County, with 28 new cases.

As of Sunday, 2 million people — or 23.9% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

The state positivity rate dropped .1% Sunday from Saturday to at 5.5%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.