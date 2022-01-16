Sunday midday update: Moderate-heavy snow in Roanoke area next few hours before sleet mixes in

UPDATE 12 NOON, 1/16/2022: The winter storm is in full force across the region, with snow intensities continuing to steadily increase and many locations from Roanoke and Blacksburg southward already having 1-3 inches on the ground. Sleet is grudgingly advancing northward, roughly to the Virginia-North Carolina state line -- but the line has been wavering, pushed back after advancing, because of the depth of the cold air wedge that has set up. Sleet will continue to take two steps forward, one step back and eventually get this far north, probably about 3 p.m. today to Roanoke, give or take an hour. Before then, heavier bands of snow may quickly pile up another 2-5 inches of snow on what has already fallen. Travel conditions have become extremely dangerous across the region as roads are snow-covered with temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s. Have fun if you love snow and be careful if you have to be out in it. END UPDATE

-----

UPDATE 8:25 AM, 1/16/2022: The flurry stage of the storm has begun in much of the Roanoke and New River valleys -- if you haven't seen flakes yet in those areas, you soon will. Eventually snow will pick up in intensity, with some rather heavy banding moving in from the south by mid-morning. The heaviest snow may occur right before the sleet-mix period in mid to late afternoon. Travel conditions will be deteriorating over the next couple of hours as snow intensifies. Temperatures in the low to mid 20s will allow quick accumulation on most road surfaces. The sleet line currently is from about Charlotte to Raleigh and only slowly advancing northward. END UPDATE

-----

UPDATE 6 AM, 1/16/2022: Snow is spreading rapidly northward out of North Carolina into southern Virginia, slightly ahead of schedule. The early waves of snow on radar will not be reaching the ground because the air is very cold and dry and will need some time to saturate -- nothing atypical at all, just about every significant snowfall we ever have starts like that, as it takes cold air of that depth to maintain snow for any length of time. But snow will start reaching the ground from south to north, likely reaching the Roanoke area by or before 8 a.m. Snow will continue for several hours, light at first, then moderate to heavy, 1-inch-per-hour rates or even higher at times. A warmer layer of air 1-2 miles up will be lifted north and northwest later today, gradually mixing snow with sleet, then changing it to entirely sleet. It's difficult to get a fix on exactly when that will occur in any given location, but probably starting about midday in Southside, reaching parts of the Roanoke/New River valleys by mid to late afternoon. It remains a bit uncertain how far northwest the sleet will get, and freezing rain is looking to be minimal if at all tonight from Roanoke westward, as the precipitation cuts off in early to mid evening before that can get going very much. There may be some more light snow after the sleet/ice period late tonight. Let's not get too far ahead of ourselves yet now that we are in "nowcasting" mode, and the next several hours through midday look to bring widespread snow with 3-7 inches accumulation by evening -- probably throughout the zone of coverage of The Roanoke Times, even east to Bedford and Smith Mountain Lake near the 3-4 side of the range. Localized 7-10 inches are possible mainly west and northwest of Roanoke, especially if the snow-sleet changeover is a couple hours later than expected. (Sleet counts as snowfall, officially -- it does collect, just at a slower rate than snow, being a much denser form of ice.) END UPDATE

----

There is nothing particularly obvious as of this writing on Saturday evening to suggest any major changes in going forecasts for Sunday's winter storm. We are almost at the "nowcasting" stage of tracking its arrival into our region.

The storm system is cranking about where it's supposed to be, doing about what it's supposed to over the Tennessee and lower Mississippi valleys, chugging eastward. it looks on track to begin developing precipitation in the western Carolinas overnight that will overspread our region from south to north between 7 and 10 a.m. The precipitation will begin as snow, which should continue until mid to late afternoon in the immediate Roanoke area, a little later north and west and earlier south and east, before mixing with and changing to sleet, then possibly freezing rain.

Based on today's forecast guidance of timing and amounts, 3 to 7 inches total snow and sleet accumulation still looks reasonable for most of the areas along and west of the Blue Ridge, including the Roanoke and New River valleys, dropping off to 1 to 4 inches out east of the Blue Ridge, where there will likely be more ice.

If some location can hold onto snow into the early-mid evening, most likely west or northwest of Roanoke, that spot would have a pretty good chance to be in the 7-10 inch category. Conversely, if this goes over to sleet around noon, that location would be hard-pressed to reach 2 inches.

There is a complex push and pull of myriad factors that could either lead to longer hanging cold wedge and more snowfall, or an earlier warm nose aloft that switches things to sleet very early. There are fairly recent examples of each of these developments occurring, leading to bonus or reduced snowfall. This is just something we'll have to watch as the precipitation moves in on Sunday.

A mid-evening dry slot associated with the upper-level low circulation from the south may be good news, as it seems to move in about the time sleet shifts to freezing rain, and might keep ice accumulations really minimal in our immediate area. It would not be surprising, especially west of Roanoke, if there were no freezing rain at all. Getting a little more snow on the backside of the storm is possible late Sunday night and very early Monday, especially west of Roanoke, as the surface low near the coast wraps up and pulls away.

This is very much an imperfect storm that probably won't match up to its initial billing, but could still yield some fun for a while for those who love snow, and will almost certainly bring hazardous traveling conditions over a wide area.

My next update will come around 6-8 a.m.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.