Sunday might have been last 'summer day' of 2021; fall arrives right on time later this week

The calendar and changing seasonal weather look to match up extremely closely this week.

Wednesday is the first day of autumn, and that day promises to bring a sweeping cold front that will arrive with rain, wind and some thunderstorms, clearing out the lingering stickiness in favor of cool, crisp, truly autumnlike days for the latter part of the week.

But if your thought of "summer" is sunshine and near-90 high temperatures (Roanoke hit 88), Sunday just might have been the last such day of 2021.

A damp "wedge" pattern will set in for Monday and Tuesday, as easterly winds bank ocean air against the mountains. We'll have low clouds and periods of drizzle and light rain, with temperatures probably staying below 80 on Monday and almost certainly doing so Tuesday, with an increase in showers.

While daytime highs will be cooler with thicker cloud cover, it will remain humid, as lows at night do not fall far into the 60s. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday may vary only a few degrees for 24-36 hours, before the cold front arrives late Wednesday and begins the temperature drop.