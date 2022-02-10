Sunday poses snowy speed bump on road to much milder weather pattern

After a January that had more days of snow cover than any in 35 years, the Roanoke/New River valleys region is experiencing a spring preview this week with every indication of a weather pattern developing that will be much milder to close February.

But there will be a bump in the road to what appears to be an extended mild period that may carry us deep into March.

After a Thursday, Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s, a cold front will re-introduce Arctic air to our region late Saturday. Meanwhile, a vigorous upper-level low will lift moisture into and over the newly recharged cold air late Saturday night and early Sunday. This poses a strong chance of snow spreading across much of western and central Virginia in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning, possibly continuing as late as midday.

Amounts are uncertain this far out, but a major storm is not expected. On the low end, it could just be some slushy snowflakes after a short period of rain with little or no accumulation. On the high end, a moderate storm of around 3-6 inches is within the realm of possibility. An outcome in between, with an inch or two for most and some locally heavier amounts, is a solid median expectation at this point.

The setup bears some resemblance to the Friday night system on Jan. 28 that left splotchy 1-3-inch totals across most of our region, with some locally higher amounts in the higher elevations southwest of Roanoke and locally lower ones near the Roanoke River in Salem. Like that system, the full merger of energy from multiple upper-level shortwaves, or "phasing," will not occur until the system is past our region, though nothing on the scale of the New England blizzard of Jan. 29 is expected anywhere.

That serves only as a loose analog of the Sunday morning's system, not a stringent template for a repeat.

What this will not be is a re-run of January 16. It will not be in the teens and lower 20s, but only upper 20s to lower 30s. There will not be widespread 6+ snow amounts capped by 2 inches of sleet. And most importantly, it will not hang around as a crunchy shell for the rest of February. Temperatures will likely rise above a few degrees above freezing on Sunday afternoon, and next week, after a cold start, will bring steadily milder weather, back up in the 50s and 60s by mid to late week. That looks like what most of the rest of February will be like.

January's duration of snow cover was historically impressive for our region. Roanoke had 13 days of it officially, including 11 in a row. That was more than any January since 14 in 1987. Yes, more than the epic winter of 2009-10 (longest stretches of snow cover were in December and February that winter) and more than 1996 when there was a 2-foot snowstorm on Jan. 6-7. And of course Roanoke's official days of snow cover, in a flat, urban area near the airport, were many fewer than that experienced in many spots across our region, including just about all more rural areas, higher elevations, and shaded hillsides right down to the valley floor. My yard south of Roanoke still had 3 inches of snow/sleet glacier on it late on the night of Feb. 3.

The pattern that brought frequent cold shots and occasional wintry precipitation scrapes through January is relenting, as persistent high pressure over the West is replaced by a deep dip in the jet stream and mild high pressure becomes more dominant over the East. After the weekend Arctic cold front, this appears to be the default weather pattern for the remainder of February and likely into early March. There will be cold fronts on occasion, but they will be bringing only brief cooldowns, not Arctic outbreaks.

Long-range signals point to warmer than normal weather, perhaps much warmer, for early to mid March. One is always hesitant in declaring an early spring -- there could be brief winter relapses, even snow, amid long mild stretches, and no one can say yet whether or not there might be a full-on Arctic surge and wintry return sometime later in March or early April. We've seen that happen several times after an "early spring" -- recall March 2018 having three winter storms after an 84-degree high on Feb. 22; March 30, 2003, bringing 5-8 inches of tree-breaking wet snow after a warmer than normal month; or the April 2007 hard freeze that wrecked regional fruit harvesting after preceding mild weeks.

But it is fairly obvious that weeks of mostly mild weather are ahead, carrying deep into March, after one more bout of cold and possibly snow late this weekend and early next week.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

