Sunday snow looks minor for Roanoke/NRV amid brief break from mild temperatures

There will be probably be some snow falling for a few hours early Sunday, just before and after dawn, but accumulations do not look problematic on a widespread basis in our region.

Most locations in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys are likely to come in under 2 inches, probably under an inch for the majority. A few spots in higher elevations and/or under narrow heavier bands might get 2-3 inches, but this does not appear as if it will be widespread. There will be a somewhat greater chance of 2-3 inches to the north and northeast of Roanoke.

There is still some time for the system to ramp up a bit more, for more of a widespread 1-3 or 2-4-type event, or diminish to only weak snow showers, but it appears very likely given the level of moisture involved, the lateness of the system aloft amplifying, and marginal temperatures to start, that a widespread, travel-hampering snow event is unlikely. Be aware of some slushy and slick spots on highways early Sunday, especially in higher elevations.

If you like snow and your location does get enough to whiten the landscape and vegetation on Sunday morning, be sure to enjoy it, just in case it is the last of the season, as the atmospheric pattern after this does not look conducive to frequent episodes that could produce snow, with sun angles and hours of sunlight increasing as we approach spring.

The snow will arrive behind an Arctic cold front moving through on Saturday that will provide a temporary break in mild temperatures, expected to reach or exceed 60 for a third straight day in Roanoke on this Friday, and likely in the 50s over much of the region on Saturday afternoon.

After a couple of days of teens-20s lows and 30s-40s highs on Sunday and Monday, the mild trend will resume with 50s highs by Tuesday and then 60s in the latter part of the week, maybe even 70.

Another cold front arrives by next weekend, bringing a chance of rain and perhaps even thunderstorms. The air behind this front will be cooler but not Arctic, 20s-30s lows and 40s-50s highs for a couple days, and then we will begin yet another warmup.

This pattern of warmups interrupted briefly by short cooldowns behind Pacific-origin cold fronts appears to be how we will end February and begin March. Chances of wintry precipitation after Sunday will be limited to mountain snow showers behind cold fronts and, perhaps, brief windows of just barely cold enough air during the short cooldown periods, with a storm system needing to hit that window perfectly to cause what would be short-lived ice or snow.

Declarations of the arrival of an "early spring" should be tempered by past episodes where snow or wintry mix occurred in short windows between mild spells and also by uncertainty of whether Arctic air might return later in March or in April. Time will tell on that, but the cold pattern that dominated January with storm systems to monitor every week for wintry precipitation possibility is clearly at its end after this weekend.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.