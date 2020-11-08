 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday state coronavirus numbers: Cases increase by 1,302
0 comments

Sunday state coronavirus numbers: Cases increase by 1,302

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 192,175, an increase of 1,302 from Saturday.

The cases consist of 176,219 confirmed cases and 15,956 probable cases. There are 3,707 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — an increase of 3 from Saturday. That includes 3,441 confirmed and 266 probable.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,064 as of Sunday —an increase of 42 from Saturday, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River Valley region, the largest daily increases were in Roanoke County, with an increase of 32 cases, and in Montgomery County, with an increase of 20.

Statewide, there are 1,353 outbreaks as of Sunday, a number unchanged from Saturday.

Data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing remained at 6% from Saturday.

Sunday's COVID-19 numbers

Statewide cases: Up 1,302 to 192,175

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 42 to 13,064

Statewide deaths: Up 3 to 3,707

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 218

Bath County: 32

Bedford County: Up 5 to 1,413

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 140

Botetourt County: Up 3 to 547

Covington: 76

Craig County: 66

Floyd County: Up 2 to 269

Franklin County: Up 9 to 1,121

Giles County: Up 3 to 169

Lexington: Up 1 to 280

Lynchburg: Up 9 to 2,189

Montgomery County: Up 20 to 3,198

Pulaski County: Up 3 to 361

Radford: Up 2 to 1,007

Roanoke: Up 16 to 3,240

Roanoke County: Up 32 to 1,897

Rockbridge County: 174

Salem: Up 2 to 669

Wythe County: Up 11 to 390

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Charge dropped in missing Roanoke baby case
Local News

Charge dropped in missing Roanoke baby case

Andrew Christopher Terry, 33, of Blacksburg, was scheduled to stand trial a second time for the disappearance of 3-month-old Arieanna Day, but prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to drop the charge against him and the judge agreed.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Most Roanoke elementary students return to classrooms for first time since March

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert