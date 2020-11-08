Sunday state coronavirus numbers: Cases increase by 1,302

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 192,175, an increase of 1,302 from Saturday.

The cases consist of 176,219 confirmed cases and 15,956 probable cases. There are 3,707 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — an increase of 3 from Saturday. That includes 3,441 confirmed and 266 probable.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 13,064 as of Sunday —an increase of 42 from Saturday, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River Valley region, the largest daily increases were in Roanoke County, with an increase of 32 cases, and in Montgomery County, with an increase of 20.

Statewide, there are 1,353 outbreaks as of Sunday, a number unchanged from Saturday.

Data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing remained at 6% from Saturday.