Sunday's COVID-19 numbers: 1,173 new cases reported
Sunday's COVID-19 numbers: 1,173 new cases reported

COVID-19

Virginia reported 1,173 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 594,735, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 25,297, an increase of 35 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 34 additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of 10,019.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, there were no substantial case increases from Saturday to Sunday.

As of Sunday, 1.7 million people — or 20% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. The average daily doses of vaccines being given is 55,194 as of Sunday, according to VDH.

The statewide positivity rate remained at 5.5% Sunday, where it's been for several days.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 1,173 to 594,735

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 35 to 25,297

Statewide deaths: Up 34 to 10,019

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 2 to 1,256

Bath County: 247*

Bedford County: Up 6 to 5,902

Botetourt County: Up 5 to 2,321

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 854

Covington: 554

Craig County: Up 1 to 249

Floyd County: Up 1 to 761

Franklin County: 3,765

Giles County: Up 1 to 1,104

Lexington: Down 1 to 1,133

Lynchburg: Up 1 to 6,973

Montgomery County: Up 20 to 8,328

Pulaski County: 2,366

Radford: Up 7 to 1,932

Roanoke: Up 18 to 7,766

Roanoke County: Up 9 to 7,522

Rockbridge County: Up 8 to 1,418

Salem: Up 3 to 1,915

Wythe County: Up 2 to 2,120

Source: Virginia Department of Health.

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations: vaccinate.virginia.gov. This replaces the local surveys that had been used by health districts across the state.

The state has also launched a hotline, 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682, for those who do not have computer access. Callers can speak to someone in English or Spanish, or ask for a call back in 100 languages.

For more information about getting vaccinated in Virginia, go to https://go.roanoke.com/vaccineguide

