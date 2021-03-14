Sunday's COVID-19 numbers: 1,173 new cases reported

Virginia reported 1,173 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 594,735, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 25,297, an increase of 35 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 34 additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of 10,019.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, there were no substantial case increases from Saturday to Sunday.

As of Sunday, 1.7 million people — or 20% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. The average daily doses of vaccines being given is 55,194 as of Sunday, according to VDH.

The statewide positivity rate remained at 5.5% Sunday, where it's been for several days.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.