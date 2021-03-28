 Skip to main content
Sunday's COVID-19 state data: 1,392 new cases reported
COVID-19

Virginia reported 1,392 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

The new Sunday cases bring the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 615,366, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 26,243 on Sunday, an increase of 33 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 20 new virus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of 10,198.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, cases increased in all localities, but not at substantial numbers.

As of Sunday, 2.3 million people — or 27.4% of Virginia’s population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

The state positivity rate remained at 5.7%—a number that has stated relatively the same for days.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 1,392 to 615,366

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 33 to 26,243

Statewide deaths: Up 20 to 10,198

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 4 to 1,272

Bath County: 251*

Bedford County: Up 20 to 6,048

Botetourt County: Up 7 to 2,398

Buena Vista: Up 2 to 867

Covington: 568

Craig County: Up 4 to 269

Floyd County: Up 4 to 790

Franklin County: Up 10 to 3,825

Giles County: Up 2 to 1,149

Lexington: 1,150

Lynchburg: Up 6 to 7,150

Montgomery County: Up 24 to 8,730

Pulaski County: Up 11 to 2,444

Radford: Up 7 to 2,003

Roanoke: Up 43 to 7,960

Roanoke County: Up 21 to 7,738

Rockbridge County: Up 5 to 1,445

Salem: Up 8 to 1,983

Wythe County: Up 10 to 2,236

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

*represents a locality that that has had no change in at least four days.

Vaccine information

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccinations: vaccinate.virginia.gov. This replaces the local surveys that had been used by health districts across the state.

