Sunday's state COVID-19 data: Cases again up by more than 2,000

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the state’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic has reached 217,796, an increase of 2,117 from Saturday.

The state’s seven-day average number of daily new cases reported topped 2,000 for the first time Friday. At the beginning of November, it was just over 1,300. On Oct. 1, it was 747.

There have been 3,938 reported COVID-19 deaths in Virginia as of Sunday - a number unchanged from Saturday. Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 14,046, up 29 from Saturday, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Every locality in the region reported case increases from Saturday to Sunday.

Statewide, there are 1,478 outbreaks - up two from Saturday - which account for 31,712 of Virginia’s total cases, up 59 from Saturday. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the department’s coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is up .3% from Saturday to 7.1%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.