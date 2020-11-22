 Skip to main content
Sunday's state COVID-19 data: Cases again up by more than 2,000
Sunday's state COVID-19 data: Cases again up by more than 2,000

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that the state’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic has reached 217,796, an increase of 2,117 from Saturday.

The state’s seven-day average number of daily new cases reported topped 2,000 for the first time Friday. At the beginning of November, it was just over 1,300. On Oct. 1, it was 747.

There have been 3,938 reported COVID-19 deaths in Virginia as of Sunday - a number unchanged from Saturday. Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 14,046, up 29 from Saturday, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Every locality in the region reported case increases from Saturday to Sunday. 

Statewide, there are 1,478 outbreaks - up two from Saturday - which account for 31,712 of Virginia’s total cases, up 59 from Saturday. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the department’s coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is up .3% from Saturday to 7.1%. 

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 numbers

Statewide cases: Up 2,117 to 217,796

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 29 to 14,046

Statewide deaths: 3,938

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 5 to 276

Bath County: Up 5 to 56

Bedford County: Up 30 to 1,706

Botetourt County: Up 10 to 695

Buena Vista: Up 10 to 229

Covington: Up 2 to 120

Craig County: Up 2 to 83

Floyd County: Up 3 to 310

Franklin County: Up 42 to 1,439

Giles County: Up 1 to 235

Lexington: Up 5 to 326

Lynchburg: Up 36 to 2,505

Montgomery County: Up 16 to 3,691

Pulaski County: Up 3 to 533

Radford: Up 2 to 1,102

Roanoke: Up 48 to 3,868

Roanoke County: Up 48 to 2,548

Rockbridge County: Up 3 to 223

Salem: Up 14 to 808

Wythe County: Up 4 to 553

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

