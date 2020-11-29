Sunday's state COVID-19 data: Cases up by more than 2,000

The state’s COVID-19 cases increased by 2,325 from Saturday to Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health reports.

The cumulative total of cases now stands at 235,942, according to VDH.

There have been 4,058 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,719 confirmed and 339 probable. That’s an increase of 4 from Saturday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 14,572, up 116 from Saturday, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest single-day increases are in Roanoke County, with 43 new cases, and Roanoke city, with 40.

Statewide, there are 1,518 outbreaks (up 7 from Saturday), which account for 33,237 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.