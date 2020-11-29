 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's state COVID-19 data: Cases up by more than 2,000
0 comments

Sunday's state COVID-19 data: Cases up by more than 2,000

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

The state’s COVID-19 cases increased by 2,325 from Saturday to Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health reports.

The cumulative total of cases now stands at 235,942, according to VDH.

There have been 4,058 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 3,719 confirmed and 339 probable. That’s an increase of 4 from Saturday.

The health department defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 14,572, up 116 from Saturday, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Roanoke and New River valleys, the largest single-day increases are in Roanoke County, with 43 new cases, and Roanoke city, with 40.

Statewide, there are 1,518 outbreaks (up 7 from Saturday), which account for 33,237 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the state coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is 7.4%, the same number as the past several days. State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website.

Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 numbers

Statewide cases: Up 2,325 to 235,942

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 116 to 14,572

Statewide deaths: Up 4 to 4,058

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 2 to 318

Bath County: 61

Bedford County: Up 25 to 1,827

Botetourt County: Up 11 to 778

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 264

Covington: Up 8 to 154

Craig County: 90

Floyd County: Up 3 to 346

Franklin County: Up 10 to 1,621

Giles County: Up 8 to 293

Lexington: Up 4 to 355

Lynchburg: Up 40 to 2,732

Montgomery County: Up 23 to 3,907

Pulaski County: Up 9 to 683

Radford: Up 2 to 1,152

Roanoke: Up 40 to 4,098

Roanoke County: Up 43 to 2,947

Rockbridge County: Up 5 to 264

Salem: Up 5 to 883

Wythe County: Up 12 to 678

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Increasing COVID cases place stress on hospital staff
Local News

Increasing COVID cases place stress on hospital staff

On Nov. 1, the seven-day moving average in Virginia for hospital patients with the virus was just above 1,000. By mid-month it has climbed to 1,250, and within 10 days it stood at 1,516. That was Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve, the day when all across the state and country people ignored public health warnings and traveled to spend the holiday with families.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert