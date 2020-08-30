 Skip to main content
Sunday's state COVID-19 data: Radford cases increase by 50
Sunday's state COVID-19 data: Radford cases increase by 50

COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health reports 938 new coronavirus cases across the state from Saturday to Sunday.

That includes 50 new cases in Radford, a COVID-19 hot spot over the past several weeks. The city's total is now 384. A total of 52 new cases were reported in Radford Saturday morning, according to VDH’s latest data. This weekend's cases in Radford are substantially more than any other locality in the region.

Radford reports no deaths and three hospitalizations.

The rising numbers prompted the city schools to announce Saturday afternoon that virtual learning will continue for all students for the next two weeks.

Radford had planned to start a hybrid model of classroom and online instruction this week. That has now been pushed back to Sept. 14.

While there have been some exposures and cases of COVID-19 in the school population, they were all contracted outside of school, Superintendent Robert Graham said in an email.

Statewide, hospitalizations are up by 43 — to 9,555. One additional death was reported Sunday, which brings the statewide total to 2,569.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate is up by .5% Saturday, to 7.4%, according to the data.

Sunday's COVID-19 numbers

Statewide cases: Up 938 to 119,747

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 43 to 9,555

Statewide deaths: Up 1 to 2,569

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 64

Bath County: 4*

Bedford County: Up 4 to 537

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 73

Botetourt County: Up 2 to 248

Covington: 23

Craig County: 21*

Floyd County: Up 5 to 153

Franklin County: Up 3 to 212

Giles County: 41

Lexington: Up 1 to 43

Lynchburg: Up 12 to 980

Montgomery County: Up 28 to 477

Pulaski County: Up 2 to 132

Radford: Up 50 to 384

Roanoke: Up 3 to 1,189

Roanoke County: Up 1 to 590

Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 85

Salem: Up 1 to 210

Wythe County: Up 5 to 159

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

