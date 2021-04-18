Sunday's state COVID-19 numbers: 1,305 new cases reported

Virginia reported 1,305 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 646,133, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 27,649 on Sunday, an increase of 24 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 17 new virus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of 10,581.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increase in cases was in Salem, with 17.

As of Sunday morning, 39.5% of Virginia’s population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 24.6% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to the VDH dashboard.

The state’s positivity rate is 6.1%, up .1% from Saturday.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.