Sunday's state COVID-19 numbers: 1,305 new cases reported
COVID-19

Virginia reported 1,305 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 646,133, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 27,649 on Sunday, an increase of 24 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 17 new virus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of 10,581.

In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increase in cases was in Salem, with 17.

As of Sunday morning, 39.5% of Virginia’s population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 24.6% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to the VDH dashboard.

The state’s positivity rate is 6.1%, up .1% from Saturday.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Sunday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 1,305 to 646,133

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 24 to 27,649

Statewide deaths: Up 17 to 10,581

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: 1,299

Bath County: Up 1 to 263

Bedford County: Down 67 to 6,146**

Botetourt County: Up 2 to 2,470

Buena Vista: Up 1 to 876

Covington: 577*

Craig County: Up 1 to 297

Floyd County: Up 1 to 824

Franklin County: Up 5 to 3,946

Giles County: Up 3 to 1,214

Lexington: 1,159

Lynchburg: Up 11 to 7,458

Montgomery County: Up 13 to 9,114

Pulaski County: Up 5 to 2,533

Radford: Up 3 to 2,074

Roanoke: Up 12 to 8,244

Roanoke County: Up 16 to 8,018

Rockbridge County: Up 4 to 1,479

Salem: Up 17 to 2,067

Wythe County: Up 9 to 2,503

Source: Virginia Department of Health

*denotes a locality with an unchanged number for at least four days.

**there was no additional information about the substantial drop in Bedford County's numbers from Saturday to Sunday.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

Starting Sunday, every part of Virginia will be in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Starting that day, appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

