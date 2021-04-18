Sunday's state COVID-19 numbers: 1,305 new cases reported

The Roanoke Times
Virginia reported 1,305 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 646,133, the Virginia Department of Health reported.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 27,649 on Sunday, an increase of 24 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
Virginia reported 17 new virus-related deaths on Sunday, for a total of 10,581.
In the Roanoke and New River areas, the largest single-day increase in cases was in Salem, with 17.
As of Sunday morning, 39.5% of Virginia’s population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 24.6% of the population was fully vaccinated, according to the VDH dashboard.
The state’s positivity rate is 6.1%, up .1% from Saturday.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide COVID-19 numbers on the VDH’s website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Sunday's COVID-19 data
Statewide cases: Up 1,305 to 646,133
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 24 to 27,649
Statewide deaths: Up 17 to 10,581
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: 1,299
Bath County: Up 1 to 263
Bedford County: Down 67 to 6,146**
Botetourt County: Up 2 to 2,470
Buena Vista: Up 1 to 876
Covington: 577*
Craig County: Up 1 to 297
Floyd County: Up 1 to 824
Franklin County: Up 5 to 3,946
Giles County: Up 3 to 1,214
Lexington: 1,159
Lynchburg: Up 11 to 7,458
Montgomery County: Up 13 to 9,114
Pulaski County: Up 5 to 2,533
Radford: Up 3 to 2,074
Roanoke: Up 12 to 8,244
Roanoke County: Up 16 to 8,018
Rockbridge County: Up 4 to 1,479
Salem: Up 17 to 2,067
Wythe County: Up 9 to 2,503
Source: Virginia Department of Health
*denotes a locality with an unchanged number for at least four days.
**there was no additional information about the substantial drop in Bedford County's numbers from Saturday to Sunday.
For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
