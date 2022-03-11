'Sunflowers for Ukraine' on display in Blacksburg

Dozens of local artists participated in the “Sunflowers for Ukraine” art exhibit that went on display Friday in downtown Blacksburg, across from the post office. In solidarity with the Ukrainian people, it will be on display through the end of April.

In an email about their initiative, those with Blacksburg Downtown Revitalization Committee wrote that in reading about the sunflower and Ukraine “every article speaks of their wish for PEACE. It certainly shows our support of those dealing with the incredibly sad events occurring in Ukraine right now. Plus, it brightens the windows of downtown Blacksburg. We’ve had our own challenges in the last month so this window offering ‘cheer and hope’ is welcome. Good stuff.”