Superintendent of regional jail announces retirement

The head of the largest jail in the Roanoke Valley announced Tuesday he plans to retire effective March 1.
Superintendent Bobby Russell has served at the Western Virginia Regional Jail since that facility was first built in 2008 and was promoted from deputy superintendent to the top job in 2010.
“It has been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve you and the citizens of our communities and represent such a highly regarded agency as the WVRJ,” he said in announcing his plans to the facility’s board.
“Please know that WVRJ is a part of me and will always be forever etched in my soul.”
Russell’s career in public safety goes back to 1987 when he started working as a 911 dispatcher before joining the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office, where he rose to a command position.
In an interview, he traced back his roots even further than that, noting he started volunteering as a junior firefighter in Cave Spring at age 15. He’s still a lifetime member of the Cave Spring Rescue Squad.
“I’ve always had a sense of public service,” he said in explaining his choice of career. “It just seemed like a natural progression for me to be part of serving my community.”
In joining the regional jail, Russell had a rare opportunity to oversee a facility from the ground up — literally.
He started when the complex, designed to alleviate overcrowding at local jails, was just starting construction.
The jail now has 1,000 beds and serves Franklin County, Montgomery County, Roanoke County and Salem as well as outside agencies.
The chair of the regional jail’s board said he would be sorry to see Russell leave.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Bobby since the jail opened,” said Jay Taliaferro, who’s also Salem’s city manager. “The Western Virginia Regional Jail is one of the finest correctional institutions in the state and that’s because of the efforts of Bobby and the staff. He will be missed.”
Russell said he was proud of the work the jail’s staff has done to introduce therapeutic programs for its inmates, including a mental health pilot initiative and a residential substance abuse treatment unit.
He also praised their response to a COVID-19 outbreak that began in late October and reached a peak of 370 positive cases.
Most cases were mild, though two people required hospital care, Russell said. Both have since recovered.
The jail at one point put a freeze on new admissions and is now doing facility-wide testing on a weekly basis, among other intensified measures, in partnership with the health department.
Case numbers have been steadily declining, Russell said, with the current count at 24.
“Each time we’ve done testing, the numbers have come down, so we’re moving in the right direction,” he said.
Russell said the dedication and commitment of the jail’s approximately 250 staffers during this unprecedented year has been nothing short of heroic.
“They’re our greatest asset,” he said of first responders. “That’s who we need to keep recognizing as we move forward, those officers who are working the front lines, dealing with inmates, on patrol or answering EMS calls.”
Russell said the pandemic wasn’t a factor in his decision to retire. He had been considering the best date for some time, he said, and next year seemed like the right moment for him and his family, which includes his wife and two children.
Russell, 52, said he might consider taking on new work in retirement but had no immediate plans.
In the short term, he said, he intends to take time for his family and ease into a slower pace of life.
“In our respective positions, there are very few instances when we’re not available at all times,” he said, adding that this new chapter will allow him more structure in his life.
“It’s the culmination of what has been a long and very rewarding career,” he said.
The regional jail superintendent manages a facility spanning 265,000 square feet with an annual budget of about $22 million.
The position currently has an annual salary of about $132,000.
