Superintendent of regional jail announces retirement

Case numbers have been steadily declining, Russell said, with the current count at 24.

“Each time we’ve done testing, the numbers have come down, so we’re moving in the right direction,” he said.

Russell said the dedication and commitment of the jail’s approximately 250 staffers during this unprecedented year has been nothing short of heroic.

“They’re our greatest asset,” he said of first responders. “That’s who we need to keep recognizing as we move forward, those officers who are working the front lines, dealing with inmates, on patrol or answering EMS calls.”

Russell said the pandemic wasn’t a factor in his decision to retire. He had been considering the best date for some time, he said, and next year seemed like the right moment for him and his family, which includes his wife and two children.

Russell, 52, said he might consider taking on new work in retirement but had no immediate plans.

In the short term, he said, he intends to take time for his family and ease into a slower pace of life.