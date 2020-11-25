Supervisors approve research center substation plans

Roanoke County leaders approved Appalachian Power Co.'s proposal to construct a new substation and office building that will improve electrical service to neighborhoods and a business park in the rural Glenvar area along Interstate 81.

Work should begin on a Glenmary substation at Roanoke County’s Center for Research and Technology in the spring, and conclude by the end of 2021, according to the proposal, which was unanimously approved by the county board of supervisors after a public hearing Nov. 17.

“The substation and transmission line will improve reliability for current tenants and surrounding neighbors,” the proposal reads. “It will also make CRT more marketable for future businesses and development.”

The CRT, located off Glenmary Road, presently has two tenants, Novozymes and Tecton Products, with five other lots available varying in size from 7 to 56 acres.

A new, 60,000 square-foot office building will also be constructed on Appalachian Power’s 53-acre site at the CRT, housing equipment and about 50 of the company’s existing transmission employees, the proposal said. New transmission lines will travel northwest of the new substation, connecting to an existing power line one quarter-mile away.