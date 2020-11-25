 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Supervisors approve research center substation plans
0 comments

Supervisors approve research center substation plans

{{featured_button_text}}
Glenmary substation plans

Plans for a new Appalachian Power substation at Roanoke County's Center for Research and Technology include a new office building that will house equipment and 50 employees. Construction is set to begin next spring and finish by the end of 2021.

 Roanoke County planning document

Roanoke County leaders approved Appalachian Power Co.'s proposal to construct a new substation and office building that will improve electrical service to neighborhoods and a business park in the rural Glenvar area along Interstate 81.

Work should begin on a Glenmary substation at Roanoke County’s Center for Research and Technology in the spring, and conclude by the end of 2021, according to the proposal, which was unanimously approved by the county board of supervisors after a public hearing Nov. 17.

“The substation and transmission line will improve reliability for current tenants and surrounding neighbors,” the proposal reads. “It will also make CRT more marketable for future businesses and development.”

The CRT, located off Glenmary Road, presently has two tenants, Novozymes and Tecton Products, with five other lots available varying in size from 7 to 56 acres. 

A new, 60,000 square-foot office building will also be constructed on Appalachian Power’s 53-acre site at the CRT, housing equipment and about 50 of the company’s existing transmission employees, the proposal said. New transmission lines will travel northwest of the new substation, connecting to an existing power line one quarter-mile away.

“I am looking forward to having some more backup to the electrical issues in that community,” said Supervisor Martha Hooker. “I know that there are some neighborhoods that frequently have blackouts, and I’m thinking this may help solve some of those issues in west county.”

No members of the public commented during the public hearing period of the meeting, leaving the board of supervisors to approve the plan without further discussion.

More information, including a virtual open house, is available at AppalachianPower.com/Glenmary.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Montgomery County fatal crash shifts from drunk driving to manslaughter charge

Montgomery County prosecutors last week dropped a drunken driving charge against Preston Conner Jones, 24, of Blacksburg, saying they would instead pursue a charge of aggravated involuntary manslaughter tied to his role in a fatal June 7 crash. The single-vehicle accident killed Mercedes Diane Scales, also 24, a former Christiansburg resident who had a Falls Church address at the time of her death.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police body camera footage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert