The U.S. Supreme Court allowed construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline to restart Thursday, even as a lower court heard arguments on lawsuits that seek to stop it yet again.

Beset by more than four years of environmental problems, bureaucratic delays and setbacks in the courts, Mountain Valley praised a decision that could prove to be a major milestone in its battle to finish work on the natural gas pipeline.

“We are grateful for the quick action of the United States Supreme Court,” company spokeswoman Natalie Cox said, adding that “we look forward to completing this important infrastructure project.”

News of the high court’s ruling came during oral arguments on a related issue before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Two weeks ago, a three-judge panel of the appeals court ordered that construction be halted while it considers a request by Mountain Valley to dismiss two legal challenges of federal permits issued to the controversial project.

Mountain Valley then filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court, which did not detail its reasons Thursday for lifting the stays.

The company contends that the Fourth Circuit’s jurisdiction to hear lawsuits was stripped by Congress last month, when it passed a law that fast-tracked completion of the 303-mile pipeline and largely insulated it from judicial review.

Environmental groups contesting the permits argue that Congress overstepped its authority to the point of violating the separation of powers doctrine.

“What it is doing, is swooping in and telling a court exactly how to decide a case,” Kimberley Hunter, an attorney with The Wilderness Society, said in oral arguments to the Fourth Circuit.

Although the Supreme Court’s decision allows construction to resume, the underlying question of whether the Richmond-based lower court has the authority to continue hearing the lawsuits – and how it might rule – remains unanswered.

The Fourth Circuit’s judges – Roger Gregory, Stephanie Thacker and James Wynn – who comprise a panel that has repeatedly struck down permits issued to Mountain Valley, peppered lawyers for government agencies with questions that indicated they might again opine against the pipeline.

However, the Supreme Court’s ruling – which came at about the time oral arguments began at 10 a.m. – does not bode well for pipeline opponents.

There were no noted dissents in the order issued by Chief Justice John Roberts during the court’s summer recess, which hints that the court believes that Mountain Valley would prevail on the merits of the case, according to an analysis by Height Capital Markets, an investment banking firm that has been following the pipeline’s long journey through the courts and regulatory agencies.

“In our view, this suggests that at least a majority of the Supreme Court is prepared to accept the government’s interpretation in approving MVP,” Height said.

Furthermore, it could be too late to stop the project by the time the Fourth Circuit decides whether it has jurisdiction to hear the legal challenges, and then rule on cases that involve the pipeline’s route through the Jefferson National Forest and its impact on endangered species.

Mountain Valley says it hopes to complete the pipeline, which passes through the New River and Roanoke valleys, by the end of this year.

In recent weeks, Mountain Valley’s efforts to break through a legal log jam that has slowed work on the $6.6 billion venture have gained national attention, as the company and its supporters turned to the politics of Washington, D.C., for a solution.

Language jump-starting the project was tucked into a larger piece of legislation that raised the U.S. debt ceiling to avert a budget crisis. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, where the pipeline starts, pushed to include a bailout for Mountain Valley in what was considered must-pass legislation.

Manchin won the support of Democratic leaders in exchange for his much-needed vote last year for the Inflation Reduction Act, which was a top priority of President Joe Biden.

In a court filing late last week, the government’s solicitor general urged the Supreme Court to lift the stay.

“Congress expressly found and declared that the timely completion of construction and operation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline is required in the national interest,” it stated. “That judgement is for Congress alone.”

But in arguments to the appeals court, lawyers for a coalition of environmental groups led by the Wilderness Society and Appalachian Voices argued that Congress went too far.

Government attorney Kevin McArdle responded that Congress clearly had the authority to change the Fourth Circuit’s jurisdiction, as long as it did it in a way that did not declare an outright winner in a specific case.

“Congress didn’t dictate the outcome,” McArdle told the panel. “It left it up to you.”

Judge Wynn interjected: “Left it up to us to do what? What judicial function is there left?”

The court’s job, McArdle said, would be to read the statue and determine that it had no jurisdiction.

“That’s not really an adjudication, Wynn responded. “That’s just reading.”

“What substantial change do you have to the law, other than a license for Mountain Valley to complete this without any guardrails that are put in place?” he asked. “You didn’t change any fundamental law, you just gave them a license and told the court that you can’t do anything.”

A short time later, Judge Gregory raised a similar question about what kind of power remains with the court.

“Isn’t it true that they could violate any environmental law and it’s ratified?” Gregory asked McArdle. “Is that right or wrong?...The result is they could do anything they want to do. Isn’t that a separation of powers question?”

The basis for that argument goes back to 1871, when the U.S. Supreme Court drafted a principle that still stands today: The legislative branch cannot strip jurisdiction from a court as a “means to an end” that favors a particular party.

But over the years that have followed, the high court has narrowed the scope of the ruling – without throwing it out all together. That leaves the question of where the line is drawn to the Fourth Circuit, which is expected to issue a written opinion in the coming weeks.

Since work on the pipeline began in 2018, state regulators have cited construction crews with violating hundreds of erosion and sedimentation control regulations.

Opponents have cited continuing environmental concerns in asking the Fourth Circuit to retain its authority, which would likely require a finding that the law is unconstitutional.

“Congress’s power to control the courthouse doors does not also empower it throw a party out of the courthouse, to reach into the courthouse and throw a party out because they prefer the opponent,” Derek Teaney, an attorney for the environmental groups, told the three-judge panel Thursday.

“That’s what crosses the line.”