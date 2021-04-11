Survivors look back at NRCC mall site shooting in Christiansburg

Megan Doney, an English professor at NRCC and her department’s co-chairwoman, echoed Schumann’s points.

Doney said there’s not a day that goes by when she doesn’t think about that incident. She said the memory becomes even more painful when she learns about incidents such as the recent ones in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado, two shootings that led to the deaths of 18 people.

Doney said she also felt the pain when she watched coverage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. She said the stories of people hiding and then hearing loud noises amid massive confusion were all too familiar.

Doney was teaching on the day of the shooting at the mall site. She said she heard the first gunshot around 2 p.m. and went to the door when a student asked about the sound. She said she honestly thought at first that it might be a car backfiring, but then heard two more startling noises in succession after she opened the door.

“I knew what it was then,” she said.

Doney said she then opened the door really wide and told her students to “get out!” She said the students just “flew over their desks” and immediately went toward the nearby emergency exit doors before making it out into the parking lot.