Survivors look back at NRCC mall site shooting in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG — The terror ended eight years ago, but Taylor Schumann is reminded of it every day.
On a Friday afternoon on April 12, 2013, a lone gunman opened fire at the New River Community College’s satellite campus inside the mall that now goes by Uptown Christiansburg.
Schumann, who worked as an administrative assistant for the college at time, was one of two people the shooter injured. After several surgeries and a year of occupational therapy, she currently has just partial use of her left hand.
Schumann can’t hold a cup with that hand, drying her hair is not easy and she doesn’t untie the laces on her tennis shoes.
“Just a lot of things you don’t think about everyday when you’re kind of just using your hands,” she said. “You just learn little ways to adapt to things.”
Schumann said she has experienced much healing over the years, but some of the psychological scars remain. She said she still struggles with post-traumatic stress, anxiety and sleep.
“When we go out, I’m constantly evaluating where I am. I don’t like to sit with my back to the door,” she said. “We don’t like to go to crowded places, we don’t like to go to movie theaters.”
The eighth anniversary of the campus shooting in Christiansburg comes as such incidents have returned to the forefront over the past several weeks, a period that coincides with states ramping up efforts to begin moving out of the pandemic.
Memories are much more poignant for Schumann and other survivors whenever they learn about other mass shootings in the country.
“We know the initial shooting, it’s only the beginning for us,” she said. “We feel it weeks, months and years later.”
Schumann said she doesn’t want the 2013 event to be forgotten, something she fears could lead to a neglect of the survivors. She acknowledges that the incident at the mall site wasn’t on the same scale as the April 16, 2007, shooting at Virginia Tech, but she said it was traumatic nonetheless.
NRCC President Pat Huber, who wasn’t at the Christiansburg site that day, looked back on the incident during a recent interview.
“Obviously that day was a low point in the history of New River Community College. Certainly it was quite traumatic for those involved, and we continue to feel concern for all who are affected,” Huber, who became president in 2017, wrote in a statement. “At the same time, we hope we have learned from the experience in striving always to provide a safe learning environment.”
In July, Schumann is set to release a book titled “When Thoughts and Prayers Aren’t Enough.” The work covers the mall site incident and its aftermath, but also addresses the overall issue of gun violence in the U.S. and the response to the problem by many in the faith community.
The incident in Christiansburg resulted in the arrest and ultimately the sentencing of Neil MacInnis to 38 years in prison. The shooter, a former NRCC student, pleaded guilty in 2014 to two counts aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The other person MacInnis wounded was former NRCC student Kristina Bousserghine, who was shot in the back. Bousserghine declined to comment for this story.
Schumann, who mostly grew up in Salem and graduated from Virginia Tech in 2012, left Virginia in 2014 and moved to Johnson City, Tennessee, so that her husband could attend pharmacy school. She said he got accepted to pharmacy school prior to the shooting in Christiansburg, but deferred enrollment for a year so she could get the treatment she needed.
The couple eventually moved to Charleston, South Carolina, in 2019 and have a 2-year-old son.
While she acknowledges that much work remains on the issue of gun reform, Schumann said she is encouraged by small steps taken in some states and action from President Joe Biden — who, among other recent moves, issued a directive on the spread of ghost guns, or guns assembled with pieces from kits that can be bought without background checks.
Among the states Schumann said appear to have taken some positive steps with gun reform is Virginia.
One measure Virginia passed last year is an option for localities to ban the carrying of firearms on municipally owned properties and streets during permitted events. Blacksburg and Roanoke are among the localities that have done so.
Reception to the local option measure has been mixed elsewhere in Montgomery County, including in Christiansburg where a councilman and supporter of sensible gun control failed to generate any interest from his colleagues over his suggestion that the town look at following in Blacksburg’s footsteps.
Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin, a staunch gun rights supporter, remains firm on his stance that more gun laws do not necessarily translate to improved safety. He said mass shootings are not the only means of violence occurring in the country and that massive attacks show themselves in different forms.
“Those who want to cause harm will find a way to do so unless their intentions are known ahead of time,” Partin wrote in an email. “If they want to use a gun to commit an illegal act they will find a way to get one and no amount of anti-gun legislation will ever prevent that. Criminals and mentally disturbed individuals could care less about some politician signing anti-gun paperwork.”
Schumann said she’s not sure if there’s a real need to own as many firearms and as much ammunition as possible. She argues that the laws do work, but concedes they have some holes that still need to be addressed.
Megan Doney, an English professor at NRCC and her department’s co-chairwoman, echoed Schumann’s points.
Doney said there’s not a day that goes by when she doesn’t think about that incident. She said the memory becomes even more painful when she learns about incidents such as the recent ones in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado, two shootings that led to the deaths of 18 people.
Doney said she also felt the pain when she watched coverage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. She said the stories of people hiding and then hearing loud noises amid massive confusion were all too familiar.
Doney was teaching on the day of the shooting at the mall site. She said she heard the first gunshot around 2 p.m. and went to the door when a student asked about the sound. She said she honestly thought at first that it might be a car backfiring, but then heard two more startling noises in succession after she opened the door.
“I knew what it was then,” she said.
Doney said she then opened the door really wide and told her students to “get out!” She said the students just “flew over their desks” and immediately went toward the nearby emergency exit doors before making it out into the parking lot.
A few students who had their keys on them got in their cars and drove off, while others hid behind parked cars, Doney recalls.
Doney said there needs to be more serious scrutiny of the dominant narratives surrounding guns and often overlooked facts.
For example, Doney said statistics show that males are by and large the leading perpetrators of gun violence. She said that trend hasn’t been given sufficient attention.
“If women were the ones doing this, we certainly would be having a cultural conversation about why women are doing it,” she said. “I think men would benefit from that conversation frankly.”
Doney also challenges the common point from pro-gun supporters who question whether laws are sufficient measures against gun violence and who argue that the availability of firearms to law-abiding citizens provide some of the best guarantees of personal safety.
Doney said a look at suicide figures undermines the notion that a person is almost always safer when they have access to a gun. She cited some recent research at Stanford University that found an association between handgun ownership and much higher suicide risk.
The study, which followed 26 million Californians over a 12-year period, found that men who own handguns are eight times more likely to die of gun suicides than their counterparts who don’t own handguns. The research also found that women who own handguns are 35 times more likely to die from those kinds of deaths than women who don’t.
Doney recalls previously hearing arguments from many pro-gun supporters about how certain suicides would still occur even if a person had no immediate access to a firearm. She said that notion isn’t quite supported by evidence and describes the attitude as nihilistic.
“A firearm elevates the possibility that a suicide attempt is going to be fatal,” she said.
Doney said she raises that same question about the argument that mass murderers would still be able to commit the same level of killings with less lethal weapons than guns.
Doney said she’s aware of the argument that guns provide protection and therefore true freedom, but she wonders if someone is truly free when they don’t feel comfortable going to establishments such as churches, the mall or the movies theater without arming themselves.
“To me, that’s not freedom,” she said, adding the question of what freedom really is another point that needs to be discussed more. “That’s a cherished American idea isn’t it? But if you’re afraid of that and if you feel that you need to respond by being ready to kill other people, I don’t think that’s freedom.”