Suspect charged after abandoned dogs found on Roanoke County roadside

A day after a pit bull and her four puppies were found abandoned on a rural Roanoke County roadside Tuesday, a Callaway man has turned himself in after police asked the public to help identify him.

At about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Roanoke County police received a call about the dogs, found along Crowell Gap Road, near the Franklin County line.

An officer responded to the call and took the dogs to the Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection (RCACP). There, police discovered that a man had been to the RCACP earlier that day to surrender some dogs.

The man, a Franklin County resident, was given the contact information for the Franklin County animal shelter and asked to take them there.

Police believed the man who visited the RCACP and the person who left the dogs abandoned on the roadside are the same individual.

He was seen driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck with a black grill and a large red welder in the bed.

County police said Brandon Alley, 33, of Callaway, turned himself in Wednesday evening and now faces five summonses for abandoning an animal. He was cooperative with police.

Police said the dogs all appear healthy. “They are all hungry and sweet,” a press release said.

The dogs will be in foster care at the RCACP until their 10-day “stray hold period” is complete and the pups are old enough to be properly vetted.

