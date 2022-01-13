Suspect charged in Roanoke County hit-and-run fatality

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatality that Roanoke County police said resulted from a hit-and-run auto incident early Wednesday evening.

Frank Albert Campbell, 53, of Roanoke County, died at the hospital early Thursday morning as a result of his injuries.

The crash was reported around 6 p.m. in 1400 Block of Freeborn Circle in the Mount Pleasant area south of Roanoke city.

Benjamin Logan Cross, 29, also of Roanoke County, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon and been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, although police said those charges may be upgraded as the investigation continues.

"The suspect and victim were known to one another," police said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.