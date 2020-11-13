Suspect in Bland County slaying returns to Virginia

Bland County went nearly 10 years without recording a single slaying.

In 2020, it’s had three.

On Monday, a West Virginia man waived extradition and was brought to Virginia to face felony charges in the Nov. 5 death of a female whose body was found in the lower parking lot of a Bastian gas station.

As of Monday, police said the state medical examiner’s office was still working to positively identify the woman, who was listed as Janice Poole in an arrest warrant for 58-year-old Gilbert Lee Riggs Jr. of Princeton.

Apprehended at his residence on Thursday night, Riggs has been charged with second-degree murder and felony hit-and-run.

State police haven’t released any additional details about the death.

In an earlier release, police said the body was found at 8:42 a.m. on Thursday in the lower lot of the BP Station just off of Interstate 77’s Exit 58.

On Thursday afternoon, investigators were still at the parking lot collecting evidence near what appeared to be a large blood stain.

Arraigned on Tuesday in Virginia, Riggs has a Dec. 16 preliminary hearing set in Bland County General District Court.