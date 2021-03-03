 Skip to main content
Swift water team responds to SUV partially submerged in Tinker Creek
tinker creek

Members of Roanoke Fire-EMS's swift water response team responded early Wednesday to a report of a vehicle that had gone into Tinker Creek near 13th Street Northeast with a person inside.

 Neil Harvey

Roanoke Fire-EMS's swift water response team on Wednesday aided a driver whose SUV had gone into Tinker Creek.

Crews were called about 7:35 a.m. to the intersection of 13th Street and North Avenue in northeast Roanoke. That spot is in a mostly wooded stretch off Orange Avenue, just south of East Gate Park.

According to a news release, crews found an SUV partially submerged in the water with one person still inside. A team was deployed to get them out, which took about 30 minutes, and a man was taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

"The patient was the only occupant and he was also driving," spokeswoman Kristen Perdue wrote in an email. 

"We are working with the Roanoke Police Department to determine how it happened," she said.

Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.

