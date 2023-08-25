MONETA — A harmful algal bloom advisory is no longer in effect for the Upper Blackwater River arm of Smith Mountain Lake. The Virginia Department of Health said Thursday normal recreational activities could resume following favorable test results from water samples collected earlier this month.

“The Upper Blackwater River had acceptable levels of algae in samples collected July 13 and Aug. 15, allowing Virginia Department of Health to lift the advisory from the upper inundated areas of the Blackwater River to its confluence with Gills Creek. Normal recreational activities may resume in the area of the Upper Blackwater River,” the VDH said in a news release.

Harmful algal blooms began appearing in multiple coves along the Blackwater River arm of Smith Mountain Lake as early as May. The VDH first put the advisory in place in early June following water testing in the area that found unsafe levels of cyanobacteria which is commonly known as blue/green algae.

More than 40 harmful algal bloom sightings at Smith Mountain Lake were reported to the VDH in May and June, far exceeding last year when zero were reported. There has been no official cause announced for this year’s increase in algal blooms.

“Algal blooms can occur when warm water and nutrients combine to make conditions favorable for algal growth,” the VDH stated in the news release. “Most algal species are harmless. However, some species may produce irritating compounds or toxins. Avoid discolored water or scums that are green or bluish-green because they are more likely to contain toxins.”

Harmful algal blooms can produce blue/green discoloration and algal scums that should be avoided, according to the VDH. The cyanobacteria can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The public as well as pets such as dogs are advised to avoid contact with the water in areas with algal blooms present.

Smith Mountain Lake’s harmful algal blooms began to dissipate in July. That month the VDH ended the advisory for much of the Blackwater River arm of the lake from its confluence with Gills Creek and downstream from channel marker B18.

With the announcement Thursday, all of the Blackwater River arm is once again safe for recreation. The VDH does still ask the public to avoid water that smells, is discolored or has dead fish present.