Switch flips from dry to soaking rain this week for Roanoke area

After 10 straight dry days for Roanoke, we may get almost as many wet ones in row going forward.

A cold front is sliding eastward across the central U.S., but will never really push through this week. Meanwhile, upper level winds will be dipping into a deep trough that also will be making no quick exit, perhaps gradually lifting northeast as the week progresses.

An associated surface low moving from the Gulf of Mexico up the coast of the Southeast U.S. will continue to lift abundant Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic moisture over somewhat cooler air banked against the mountains. This will result in repeated round of showers, a few thunderstorms and some periods of general rainfall throughout this week.

Rainfall totals of 2-6 inches appear likely regionwide by week's end, and could go even higher in some spots. Some flooding may develop.

The first periods of rain began on Sunday evening, and appear likely to continue through at least Friday, maybe longer. The heaviest period of rain could come late in the week as the low-pressure system near the coast lifts the most moisture against the mountains. This low may linger into next weekend with some circulation behind it continuing the showers, until a new digging upper-level low in the central U.S. can kick the whole mess out to sea.

We've had plenty of dry days with relatively mild temperatures to enjoy of late. Now the balance comes due with a rainy week, which will quell any re-developing drought and reduce fire danger as we move deeper into fall. Hopefully we can avoid significant flooding.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

