Taking a spin on Tech campus

E-transport continues to be a viable option on the Virginia Tech campus.

During a Sustainable Transportation Fair last week, new features were on display, including a bicycle-powered smoothie maker and a mobile bicycle repair station.

Free rides on Bolt e-bikes through Roam NRV and Spin e-scooters were available.

Representatives from the Alternative Transportation department, Blacksburg Transit, Roam NRV, Spin, Virginia Tech Police, the Office of Sustainability, and Hokie Wellness were available to answer questions and encourage participation.

- The Roanoke Times