Talking tourism with David Rotenizer

CHRISTIANSBURG — After some years away, David Rotenizer is back home.

Rotenizer, who was born in Radford and grew up in Montgomery County, was late last year named executive director of the Montgomery County Blacksburg Christiansburg Regional Tourism Office.

Prior to his current position, Rotenizer worked for Franklin County where he served as director of tourism with the office of economic development. He also once served as the first director of tourism for both the Carroll County Office of Tourism and the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation.

Rotenizer is coming from a locality that has some cultural distinctions from Montgomery County but also some similar traits.

Franklin County has seen much development over the years and one area the locality has tapped into has been its moonshine heritage, something Rotenizer helped promote during his time there. For example, he was with Franklin County during the creation of the slogan “Virginia is for Moonshine Lovers,” which was unveiled in early 2019 and has been available on items such as bumper stickers.

Virginia is for Moonshine Lovers is, of course, a play on the well-known state slogan Virginia is for Lovers.

Montgomery County, which recent population estimates show to be the largest locality in Southwest Virginia, remains one, if not the fastest growing municipalities in the western half of the state.

Rotenizer said one of the goals of his current office is to help draw more visitors to Montgomery County and keep them in the area for as long as possible to help with the economic growth and ultimately bring revenue to the locality. Some of that revenue, he said, comes from lodging taxes, which fund his office.

Rotenizer’s office has a budget of $371,333 for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Rotenizer further elaborated on his new functions and goals in a recent Q&A session with The Roanoke Times. Among other topics, he discussed outdoor recreation initiatives, the return of passenger rail to the New River Valley, the local craft beer brewing and coffee roasting scenes and the area’s heritage. (Rotenizer’s answers have been edited for length and clarity.)

What attracted you to the opportunity in Montgomery County?

DR: I grew up in Blacksburg. I was born in Radford. When I left here earlier, I was kind of in the same configuration I am now. I worked for Montgomery County but had funding from Blacksburg and Christiansburg, and this was 1984 to 1988. I was a director of environmental conservation. We got the litter control and recycling program started here in Montgomery County. Oddly enough I come back here working for the same configuration, the county and two towns. So, that’s kind of neat. I’ve been working in the region for quite a while and was always envious of my predecessor working here. I mean, that’s my hometown, my home county. When this opportunity came up, it was like ‘oh my gosh, this is great, this is huge.’ I feel very, very blessed to be here.

What is it about the region that always stood out for you?

DR: It’s the New River Valley, but my family’s been here for many generations. And I’ve got, I guess, a special connection to the area, on a personal level.

When it comes to tourism, what makes Montgomery County stand out?

DR: The scenic beauty is one thing. Anytime they do surveys, that’s something that always stands out. Then, the diversity of offerings. Having the two towns. Your urban, your rural, it’s a little bit of everything. And we’re not that far away from many areas.

Do you plan to bring any lessons learned from Franklin County?

DR: My background is historic preservation and archaeology, and my degree is in Appalachian studies, so I kind of have that social science background. I always try to find ways of connecting a community’s unique heritage and spinning that into where I’m working. For example, in Franklin County, it took some lobbying of two to three years, but I was able to push for a sub-domain (he showed a Virginia is for Moonshine Lovers bumper sticker). It’s called a sub-brand. This was one I was able to bring to Franklin County and now it’s very popular on bumper stickers, hats, T-shirts and so forth. It’s kind of a cool kind of thing. In Franklin, their moonshine heritage is kind of a big thing there. I pushed for a kind of a celebration of a monthlong moonshine heritage month every April. I’m glad to see it took place this year. I was trying to encourage our local businesses to take advantage of it (Virginia is for Moonshine Lovers) because it’s part of the brand. I mean, they have four distilleries there. It’s the unique heritage there. And kind of on the same twist with that, what I’m trying to work on here is to play with Montgomery County’s coal heritage and also our rail heritage. We take it for granted, we drive by it every day, and I kind of want to bring it out. Think of the Huckleberry Trail. That’s rail heritage. Here in Cambria, the two historic depots. It just adds to the magic that makes up the community, if that makes sense. In Franklin County, outdoor recreation was pretty strong, and we have a lot of outdoor recreation here, too. And I’m blown away by the Huckleberry Trail. It’s an asset that brings the whole community together, the two towns and county, and it goes right through the middle. As that continues to grow and expand, it’s going to be a huge asset for us.

After discussing rail heritage and outdoor recreation, Rotenizer moved to the subject of Amtrak:

DR: Montgomery County, Blacksburg and Christiansburg won the lottery with the Amtrak passenger rail station. That is the game changer of game changers. A lot of the work I’m doing now is laying groundwork for that. I know it’s a few years out, but we’ve got to start now. Historically, we’ve looked at visitors that went to [Virginia] Tech or family of Tech students, but with Amtrak, if we could get someone, for example, from Berlin or London to fly into Boston, take the Amtrak down, get off at Christiansburg and take the Huckleberry all the way up to Brush Mountain. It’s the visual of what we can do there. We can target select groups, Baltimore or Philadelphia, have special packages for a niche market and target market groups to come down here to visit. There’s a huge amount of opportunity for us. We have to connect the dots for people. We have to create the dots and get them to connect the dots. Because they’re not going to just show up here. It’s going on all over the place. The competition’s going to be eaten up before long. We got to prepare ourselves.

