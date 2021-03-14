Talks continue on Radford amphitheater project

RADFORD — City Council will continue to explore the possibility of building an amphitheater after it received two conceptual designs from a local engineering firm.
Over the last few years, several council members have expressed an interest in an outdoor venue as part of the city’s plan to increase its appeal as a place to visit in the New River Valley.
Local design firm Thompson & Litton presented council with two concepts for an amphitheater complex, both located on a roughly one-acre plot of land southwest of the Glencoe Mansion and next to the Kollmorgen plant.
Both designs call for enough room for roughly 2,900 occupants — including performers and vendors — but the size of the stages and the amount of people allowed at an event could vary depending on multiple factors, according to Thompson & Litton’s Barry Collier, who gave the presentation to council at last week’s council meeting.
The capacity of a venue is based on the amount of toilets the facility has to accommodate its guests, which is governed by state code, according to City Manager David Ridpath.
He also noted that installing permanent restroom facilities would be the most expensive aspect of the project, regardless of the size of the stage the city ultimately chooses if it decides to build the complex.
The stage in the first scheme is 1,600 square feet, including toilets for performers and storage, according to the presentation. The second stage is slated at 450 square feet.
Collier estimated that the two stages are roughly the size of the two biggest stages on the FloydFest grounds.
Both schemes call for an approximately 1,500-square-foot covered vendor area that would also house restrooms, a turf area ranging from 4,300 to 5,300 square feet and a field size of approximately 12,000 square feet that could hold up to roughly 2,400 occupants.
Fencing in the complex would also be required in order to meet ABC regulations for alcohol sales, Collier said.
The two schemes come with an estimated price tag of $2.4 million and $1.2 million, respectively. Both projects also have cost estimates for partial completion — $900,000 and $300,000 respectively — which would include just the stages and “minor improvements,” according to the report.
Collier said the site was chosen for the potential project because of its flat topography and the fact that the city already owns the plot of land, which Mayor David Horton said was acquired in a land swap with Kollmorgen following the demolition of the old police station.
Ridpath said the project could potentially go somewhere else in the city, but the land next to Glencoe made the most sense for the reasons mentioned above, and because utility and sewer hookups and copious parking are already available.
While Horton and the rest of council agreed that no decisions have been made, and the project is currently in the “discussion phase,” it has been mentioned several times in meetings since he and two other council members were elected in 2018.
Horton and Councilwoman Jessie Foster in particular have championed the project as a piece of the puzzle to Radford’s future, including making it a more attractive place to live and visit.
Councilman Onassis Burress was the only member to hesitate when Horton asked the council if investigating the project further was something it was interested in doing.
Burress said the city could consider a temporary stage to hold concerts at various areas in the community, while also using its current infrastructure — softball fields and various sporting sites — to host tournaments and other events to raise money and gauge interest for the project.
Foster and Councilwoman Naomi Huntington said that while they understood Burress’ concerns, there was no reason not to further look into the matter.
Horton agreed with that sentiment, stating that waiting several years for the project may be too late for the city.
“If we are trying to create the Radford of the future in say 2030 or 2040, we can’t decide to build things for 2030 in 2029,” he said in a phone interview after the meeting. “This is just a possible piece to a bigger plan of moving Radford into the future.”
Horton said the project could draw many people from a pool of hundreds of thousands from the Roanoke and New River valleys to the area, which he said would increase spending in the city at places like restaurants and hotels.
The mayor said possible ways of funding the project could include ticket fees, increasing the meals tax, or hopefully renting the venue out to groups and various organizations that want to hold events at the complex.
Horton believes there is a market for these sort of events in Radford based on previous pop-up concerts the city has hosted over the years that were “very successful.”
“Nothing has been decided yet, and we are just in the very beginning of discussing the matter further,” he said.
Council voted to take up the matter again at a work session in April.