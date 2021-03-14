Talks continue on Radford amphitheater project

While Horton and the rest of council agreed that no decisions have been made, and the project is currently in the “discussion phase,” it has been mentioned several times in meetings since he and two other council members were elected in 2018.

Horton and Councilwoman Jessie Foster in particular have championed the project as a piece of the puzzle to Radford’s future, including making it a more attractive place to live and visit.

Councilman Onassis Burress was the only member to hesitate when Horton asked the council if investigating the project further was something it was interested in doing.

Burress said the city could consider a temporary stage to hold concerts at various areas in the community, while also using its current infrastructure — softball fields and various sporting sites — to host tournaments and other events to raise money and gauge interest for the project.

Foster and Councilwoman Naomi Huntington said that while they understood Burress’ concerns, there was no reason not to further look into the matter.

Horton agreed with that sentiment, stating that waiting several years for the project may be too late for the city.