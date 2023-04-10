An affiliate of a Richmond real estate company has bought Tanglewood Mall amid a wave of new restaurant openings and medical office investments at the Roanoke County shopping center.

The buyer was Hackney Real Estate Partners, according to Megan Baker, who directs the county economic development department.

The purchase occurred Thursday, according to records in the county real estate office, which identified the buyer as RCC Tanglewood LLC. RCC Tanglewood has the same address as Hackney Real Estate.

The company paid nearly $42.5 million for the property, which is more than 50 acres in size, the records said.

Ashby Hackney with the real estate firm did not respond Monday to a request for information.

The mall last changed hands in 2016. Since then, a variety of new eateries have opened as outparcels in sections of the mall's parking lot, while Carilion Clinic has renovated the former J.C. Penney for medical care.

Carilion is also renovating a 37,000-square-foot portion of former commercial space inside the mall for an outpatient mental health facility.

There’s a new dental practice at Tanglewood as well.

Opened in 1973, the mall has shared the fate of similar large commercial centers that have been diminished by competition from online retailers. It has lost foundational retail stores shuttered by the same shifting consumer trends.